Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Kathleen Toole (née Martin), Derawley, Drumlish, Longford / Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family, on Sunday, May 17, 2020 of Kathleen Toole (née Martin), Derawley, Drumlish, Longford and formerly of Annagh Moyne, Longford. Beloved wife of the late John Joe. Loving mother and best friend of Peter, John, Mary and Bridie. Devoted granny of Séan & Declan O'Toole, Bryan Lydon, Karen, David, Denise, Bréda, Enda & Noel Prunty. Adoring great granny of Laoise, Séan Óg, Aodhán, Kate, Holly & baby Shannon. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass takes place on Wednesday, May 20 at 2pm in St Mary's Church, Drumlish followed by burial in the new cemetery. In keeping with current public health guidelines, the funeral and house are private for family and close friends. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie.

Geoffrey Alan Binns, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Monday, May 18, 2020 of Geoffrey Alan Binns, Clondra, Longford and formerly of Stroud, Gloucestershire, UK. Beloved father to David, Paul and Jacqueline.

Geoffrey will be deeply missed by his loving sons and daughter, granddaughters Kelly-Ann and Jasmine, grandsons Oliver and Ryan, daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law Seán, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

A private family funeral will take please in line with current government guidelines. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal messages for Geoffrey's family in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.



Packie (Patrick) Frawley, Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, on Monday, May 18, 2020 of Packie (Patrick) Frawley, Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his sister Ita and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his sisters Kay and Anne, nieces, nephews, Mulvihill family, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Following government advice on public gatherings a private ceremony will take place at Mount Jerome Crematorium this Wednesday, May 20 at 2pm. Those who would've liked to attend, but can't due to restrictions, can leave a message by clicking on condolences on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Margaret (Mae) Halloran (nee Reilly), Yonkers, New York and formerly of Smear Lane, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford



The death occurred peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 of Margaret Halloran at Calvery Hospital, New York. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her loving husband Tony, son Brian, daughter Theresa and sisters Bernadette Reilly (Smear Hill), Anne Heslin (Smear Lane), Nellie Gormley (Pulladoey) and Maura Reynolds (Dromard) and all her relatives and friends. Predeceased by her daughter Annette and sister Patricia Tuite (Dublin). May she rest in peace.

A private burial took place on Wednesday, May 6 at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, New York. A Memorial Mass for Margaret will take place in St Colmcille Church at a later date.

Our Lady of Knock, pray for me now and at the end of my death. Amen.

Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace, Cavan Town, Cavan



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 12, of Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace., Cavan Town, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents James and Maisie and his brother Jim (Perth, Australia). Sadly missed by his wife Mary, his children Siobhan, Eamon, Jacinta, Una. Roisin Shauna and Dominic, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and his adored grandchildren, his sister Rosaleen (Mayo), Maura (Granard), Dympna and Una (Cavan), brothers Noel (Rugeley Staffordshire), Seán (Cavan), brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral takes place on Thursday, May 28 in Stafford. UK Covid restrictions apply, family only. A memorial mass for Mattie will be held in Cavan at a future date.

