Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 17, 2020 - evening

Margaret (Mae) Halloran (nee Reilly), Yonkers, New York and formerly of Smear Lane, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford



The death occurred peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 of Margaret Halloran at Calvery Hospital, New York. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her loving husband Tony, son Brian, daughter Theresa and sisters Bernadette Reilly (Smear Hill), Anne Heslin (Smear Lane), Nellie Gormley (Pulladoey) and Maura Reynolds (Dromard) and all her relatives and friends. Predeceased by her daughter Annette and sister Patricia Tuite (Dublin). May she rest in peace.

A private burial took place on Wednesday, May 6 at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, New York. A Memorial Mass for Margaret will take place in St Colmcille Church at a later date.

Our Lady of Knock, pray for me now and at the end of my death. Amen.

Ann Leavy, 29 Kilclare Crescent, Jobstown, Dublin / Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at the TLC Citywest Nursing Home, Dublin, on Saturday, May 16, of Ann Leavy, 29 Kilclare Crescent, Jobstown, Dublin / Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband JJ. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Rosemaire and her sons John, Jason and Paul, her granddaughter Noelle, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Our mother Ann was a kind and gentle woman who gave her time and energy to doing whatever she could to bring a smile to our faces. She was our rock. Today, although she is leaving us, we can be comforted in the memory that she has had so many people that loved her and always will and now she is going to her beloved JJ who she missed so much. They will now be forever together, Amen.

In accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, Ann's Funeral Mass will take place privately on Monday, May 18 in St Mary's Church, Legan, Co Longford, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. Attendance in the church will be confined to family members only. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie.

Martina Blessing (née O'Hara), Celbridge, Kildare / Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home and surrounded by her family, on Thursday, May 14, of Martina Blessing (née O'Hara) and formerly Celbridge, Kildare / Arva, Cavan. Martina, beloved wife to John, dear mother to Peter, Neill and Ann-Marie and a devoted grandmother to Keri, James and Abigail. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, sisters Marian and Catherine, brothers Henry, Padraig and Nicholas, daughter-in-law Rachel, Keri’s Mum Siobhan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a very large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Celebration of Martina’s Life at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend Martina’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family on the “Condolences” section of RIP.ie or on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices

Martina’s Funeral cortege will leave her home on Monday, May 18 morning at 10.30am and the Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Monday at 11am. www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-celbridge (Main Camera). Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace, Cavan Town, Cavan



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 12, of Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace., Cavan Town, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents James and Maisie and his brother Jim (Perth, Australia). Sadly missed by his wife Mary, his children Siobhan, Eamon, Jacinta, Una. Roisin Shauna and Dominic, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and his adored grandchildren, his sister Rosaleen (Mayo), Maura (Granard), Dympna and Una (Cavan), brothers Noel (Rugeley Staffordshire), Seán (Cavan), brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral takes place on Thursday, May 28 in Stafford. UK Covid restrictions apply, family only. A memorial mass for Mattie will be held in Cavan at a future date.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie