Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 17, 2020

Martina Blessing (née O'Hara), Celbridge, Kildare / Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home and surrounded by her family, on Thursday, May 14, of Martina Blessing (née O'Hara) and formerly Celbridge, Kildare / Arva, Cavan. Martina, beloved wife to John, dear mother to Peter, Neill and Ann-Marie and a devoted grandmother to Keri, James and Abigail. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, sisters Marian and Catherine, brothers Henry, Padraig and Nicholas, daughter-in-law Rachel, Keri’s Mum Siobhan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a very large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Celebration of Martina’s Life at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend Martina’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family on the “Condolences” section of RIP.ie or on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices

Martina’s Funeral cortege will leave her home on Monday, May 18 morning at 10.30am and the Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Monday at 11am. www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-celbridge (Main Camera). Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace, Cavan Town, Cavan



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 12, of Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace., Cavan Town, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents James and Maisie and his brother Jim (Perth, Australia). Sadly missed by his wife Mary, his children Siobhan, Eamon, Jacinta, Una. Roisin Shauna and Dominic, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and his adored grandchildren, his sister Rosaleen (Mayo), Maura (Granard), Dympna and Una (Cavan), brothers Noel (Rugeley Staffordshire), Seán (Cavan), brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral takes place on Thursday, May 28 in Stafford. UK Covid restrictions apply, family only. A memorial mass for Mattie will be held in Cavan at a future date.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie