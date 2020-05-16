Deaths in Longford - Saturday, May 16, 2020

Packie Vernon, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Thursday, May 14, of Packie Vernon, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. Packie, will be sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Ann, sons John, Patrick and Eamon, daughters Mary, Kathleen and Annie, sons-in-law Seamus and Brian, daughter-in-law Linda, his adored grandchildren David, Kevin, Lisa, Sara, Shauna, Laura, John, Joey, Ciarán, Alex, James, Matthew, Amber, Roslyn Jason and Charlotte, great-grandchildren Patrick, Alanna and Hayley, brother Willie (England), sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many friends.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest In Peace Packie.

Burial will take on Saturday, May 16 at approximately 2pm in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family home private please. Packie's wife Ann and family would like to thank everyone for the help and understanding at this difficult time.

Martina Blessing (née O'Hara), Celbridge, Kildare / Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home and surrounded by her family, on Thursday, May 14, of Martina Blessing (née O'Hara) and formerly Celbridge, Kildare / Arva, Cavan. Martina, beloved wife to John, dear mother to Peter, Neill and Ann-Marie and a devoted grandmother to Keri, James and Abigail. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, sisters Marian and Catherine, brothers Henry, Padraig and Nicholas, daughter-in-law Rachel, Keri’s Mum Siobhan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a very large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Celebration of Martina’s Life at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend Martina’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family on the “Condolences” section of RIP.ie or on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices

Martina’s Funeral cortege will leave her home on Monday, May 18 morning at 10.30am and the Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Monday at 11am. www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-celbridge (Main Camera). Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Ned McEvoy, Kiltyclough, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home in Kiltyclough, on Wednesday, May 13, of Ned McEvoy, Kiltyclough, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his much loved darling daughter Oonagh. Ned will be missed by his beloved wife Mary (nee Harte) Ballinamuck and by his heartbroken daughters Kathleen Prunty, Maura Reilly, Geraldine, Anita Moore, Caroline Murtagh, Carmel Nerney, Philomena Hargaden; sons PJ, Eamon, Brendan and Emmett, also by his 29 adoring grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, his extended family, great neighbours and many many friends. May Ned Rest in Peace.

Ned's Funeral Mass takes place on Saturday, May 16 in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. Due to government regulations, only Ned's immediate family will be able to attend Funeral Mass in the church. Extended family and friends will be able to listen to the Mass in the church grounds or to view live on Facebook, at the following link, https://www.facebook.com/nedmcevoyrip

A Memorial service will be held to celebrate Ned's life at a later date. Ned's family are sincerely grateful for your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.



Maureen Brewster (née Hegarty), "Villa Pio", Farnagh Hill, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by her family, on Thursday, May 14, of Maureen Brewster (née Hegarty), "Villa Pio", Farnagh Hill, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael and her son Michael Noel. Maureen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family sons Padraic,Aidan, Michael,Tadhg, Fintan , Niall and Ciarán ,brothers Timmy ,Paddy and Seamus ,sisters Julia (Hopkins) and Eileen (McCullagh), daughters-in-law Mary, Mags, Kimiko and Michelle,sisters-in-law Rose and Sheila, grandchildren Louise ,Sarah , Emma and Adam, nieces, nephews ,relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Maureen’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, May 16 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, however following Government guidelines regarding public gatherings ,this will take place privately.The mass will be streamed live , please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot ,may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. A memorial service in celebration of Maureen’s life will take place at a later date.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Hospice , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

James (Jimmy) Gill, Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the Manor Nursing Home, on Thursday, May 14, of James (Jimmy) Gill, Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his son Ray. Deeply regretted by his wife Maureen, sons Seamus, Tom, Paul, Declan, Dermot, Tony and his daughter Dolores, his brother Sean and sister-in-law Liz, aunt Lizzie Keena, his 11 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Jimmy's funeral will take place on Saturday, May 16 at 12 noon in St Mary's church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery travelling via Devine Crescent. A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave your personal messages in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie.

Sean Furey, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Thursday, May 14, of Sean Furey, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon. Much loved husband of Teresa and father of Kevin. Son of the late Molly and John (Clooncullane). Very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, son, sister Mary, brother Michael, Mary’s partner Seamus, nieces Anne Marie and Sharon, nephew John, his wonderful friends at the Strokestown Men’s Shed, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Sean’s funeral is private to friends and family. If you would like to send a message of sympathy please click on the Condolence link on RIP.ie. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support at this difficult time.

Removal from his residence on Saturday, May 16, at 11.15am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Elphin for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Croí West of Ireland Cardiac Foundation.

Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace, Cavan Town, Cavan



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 12, of Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace., Cavan Town, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents James and Maisie and his brother Jim (Perth, Australia). Sadly missed by his wife Mary, his children Siobhan, Eamon, Jacinta, Una. Roisin Shauna and Dominic, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and his adored grandchildren, his sister Rosaleen (Mayo), Maura (Granard), Dympna and Una (Cavan), brothers Noel (Rugeley Staffordshire), Seán (Cavan), brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral takes place on Thursday, May 28 in Stafford. UK Covid restrictions apply, family only. A memorial mass for Mattie will be held in Cavan at a future date.

Barry Ward, Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly in the Philippines, on Tuesday, May 12, of Barry Ward, Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by his father Brendan. Barry will be sadly missed by his adoring mother Eileen, his brothers Manus, Emmet and Pearse, his sisters-in-law Majella and Lorraine, his nieces Ella, Kiera and Lexie, his relatives and many friends in Ireland and the Philippines. May he rest in Peace.

A memorial mass and burial of ashes will be held in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen at a later date. House private please due to Covid 19 restrictions. Please leave your personal message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie