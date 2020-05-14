Deaths in Longford - Thursday, May 14, 2020

Sean (Johnny) Carberry, Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in University College Hospital Galway, on Tuesday, May 12, of Johnny (Sean) Carberry, Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Imelda, his daughter Genevieve, his son Garry & Partner, his daughter Helen, his grandchildren Bernadette, Daniel and Sean and his extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass takes place at 12 noon on Friday, May 15 at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, followed by burial at Cloontuskert Cemetery. Following COVID-19 Government Guidelines, Johnny’s Funeral will take place privately, a memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his wonderful life. Those who wish to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please leave your personal message in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support at this difficult time.

Mary Jo Flood (née Kearney), Greenhall, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, in the care of her family, on Wednesday, May 13, of Mary Jo Flood (née Kearney), Greenhall, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Joe and by her parents Johnny & Mary Kearney. Deeply regretted by loving children - Jimmy, John, Ger, Paddy, Maria (McLoughlin-Roscrea), Joseph, Michael, Breda (Slattery-Claremorris), Bernard, her brother Fr. Tom Kearney (SVD), sister Margaret Stenson (Mullingar), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, May 14 in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel at 3pm, interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Following Government advice regarding public gatherings, Mary Jo’s funeral will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

A memorial service for Mary Jo will take place at a later date.

Rose Mollaghan (née Reilly), Templemichael Glebe, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her family, on Monday, May 11, of Rose Mollaghan (née Reilly), Templemichael Glebe, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael and by her daughter Bridget. Rose will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Anne (Corcoran), Catherine and Mary, granddaughter Michelle (Shelley), grandson David, great-grandchild Heidi Michaela, nephew Patrick McCarthy, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Rose’s Funeral Mass will take place in St.Mel’s Cathedral on Thursday, May 14 at 11am, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Those who would have liked to attend,but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

A memorial service in celebration of Rose’s life will take place at a later date. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.

Barry Ward, Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly in the Philippines, on Tuesday, May 12, of Barry Ward, Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by his father Brendan. Barry will be sadly missed by his adoring mother Eileen, his brothers Manus, Emmet and Pearse, his sisters-in-law Majella and Lorraine, his nieces Ella, Kiera and Lexie, his relatives and many friends in Ireland and the Philippines. May he rest in Peace.

A memorial mass and burial of ashes will be held in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen at a later date. House private please due to Covid 19 restrictions. Please leave your personal message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Agnes Wright (nee Kilmurray), Essex, England and formerly of Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford



The death occurred of Agnes Wright (nee Kilmurray), on April 18, 2020 in her 104th year.

Deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Leo and Colin and daughters Sandra and Eileen (UK), her nephews Michael Kilmurray, Esker South, Michael Kilmurray, Ennybegs, Margaret McCormack, Kiltyreher and Maureen Kilmurray, Longford.

Private Funeral Service and cremation will take place in Braintree, Essex on Thursday, May 14, 2020. May she rest in Peace.

