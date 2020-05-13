Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Mary Jo Flood (née Kearney), Greenhall, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, in the care of her family, on Wednesday, May 13, of Mary Jo Flood (née Kearney), Greenhall, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Joe and by her parents Johnny & Mary Kearney. Deeply regretted by loving children - Jimmy, John, Ger, Paddy, Maria (McLoughlin-Roscrea), Joseph, Michael, Breda (Slattery-Claremorris), Bernard, her brother Fr. Tom Kearney (SVD), sister Margaret Stenson (Mullingar), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, May 14 in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel at 3pm, interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Following Government advice regarding public gatherings, Mary Jo’s funeral will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

A memorial service for Mary Jo will take place at a later date.

Rose Mollaghan (née Reilly), Templemichael Glebe, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her family, on Monday, May 11, of Rose Mollaghan (née Reilly), Templemichael Glebe, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael and by her daughter Bridget. Rose will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Anne (Corcoran), Catherine and Mary, granddaughter Michelle (Shelley), grandson David, great-grandchild Heidi Michaela, nephew Patrick McCarthy, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Rose’s Funeral Mass will take place in St.Mel’s Cathedral on Thursday, May 14 at 11am, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Those who would have liked to attend,but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

A memorial service in celebration of Rose’s life will take place at a later date. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.

Agnes Wright (nee Kilmurray), Essex, England and formerly of Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford



The death occurred of Agnes Wright (nee Kilmurray), on April 18, 2020 in her 104th year.

Deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Leo and Colin and daughters Sandra and Eileen (UK), her nephews Michael Kilmurray, Esker South, Michael Kilmurray, Ennybegs, Margaret McCormack, Kiltyreher and Maureen Kilmurray, Longford.

Private Funeral Service and cremation will take place in Braintree, Essex on Thursday, May 14, 2020. May she rest in Peace.

Mary (Babs) Lenehan (née Gillen), Bawn, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 90th year, at the home of her daughter Kathleen, on Sunday, May 10, of Mary (Babs) Lenehan (née Gillen), Bawn, Moydow, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michéal and her brothers James, PJ and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons Frank and Tom, her daughters Eileen Flynn, Kate Vaughan and Carmel Welsh, her brother Greg (Lanesboro) and sisters Kitty Doyle (Kenagh) and Ann Moran (London), grandchildren Ciara, Gerard, Niall, Elliot, Andrew and Emma, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Henry, Declan and Peter, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, Mary's Funeral Mass will take place privately on Wednesday, May 13 in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, at 12 noon. Attendance in the church will be confined to family members only. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie.



Patrick Joseph Connolly, Kilmacanogue, Wicklow / Roslea, Fermanagh / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, May 10, of Patrick Joseph Connolly, Rocky Valley, Kilmacongue, Co Wicklow and formerly of Roslea, Co Fermanagh and late of Co Longford. Dearly beloved husband of Joan, devoted father of Brian, Padraic, Frank, Anne-Marie and Suzanne, father-in-law of the late Ronnie, grandfather of the late baby Owen and brother of the late Peggy. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Lisa D, Siobhan and Lisa H, his 10 grandchildren, sisters Mary, Susan and Clare, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest In Peace.

Due to Government warnings in place on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, are welcome to leave a personal message on Patrick’s Obituary Notice at www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie or on the condolence section on RIP.ie. A celebration of Patrick’s life will take place at a later date.

Margaret McManus (née Mitchell), Cloone, Leitrim / Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Monday, May 4, of Margaret McManus (née Mitchell), Rochdale, UK and formerly of Cloone, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Christy McManus formerly of Thornhill, Drum, Athlone Co. Roscommon. Margaret will be dearly missed and remembered with love by her children Nicola, Siobhan, Christopher and his wife Claire, Francesca and her fiancée Tom, grandsons Mitchell and Jamie, granddaughters Saoirse and Isla, brothers and sisters Bridie, Cathy, Annie-Jo, Eugene, Willie, Mary and Monica, brothers in law Joe, Jimmy and John, sisters in law Mary, Lily, Mary Elizabeth, Eileen, Elizabeth, Beth, Marie and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew her. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private funeral will take place. A mass of remembrance will be held at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Springhill Hospice, Rochdale, UK. Messages of comfort and support may be forwarded through the condolence section on RIP.ie.



Margaret Maher, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, at her residence, on Saturday, May 9, of Margaret Maher, Mullingar, Westmeath and late of Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons, Philip, Martin, Eamon and Thomas, their partners, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Margaret Rest in Peace.

In line with Government guidelines a private funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday. If you wish to send condolence to the family you may do so on the Condolence section on RIP.ie. Thank you for your consideration at this time.



Irvin Vaines, Church Road, Tycusker, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, May 10, of Irvin Vaines, Church Road, Tycusker, Arva, Cavan. Irvin will be sadly missed by his partner Anne, son Darren, daughter Julia, daughter in law Sue, son in law Paul, stepson Richard, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, friends and all the family circle.

Due to government and HSE advice, a private family funeral will take place for Irvin.



Brendan Meehan, Moherevogue, Drumcong, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at his parents' residence, surrounded by his loving fiancée Shauna and heartbroken parents, Brian and Ann, on Saturday, May 9, of Brendan Meehan, Moherevogue, Drumcong, Leitrim. Sorely missed by his sisters and brother Deirdre, Kevin and Mairead, sister in law Niamh, brothers in law Mark and Christopher, nieces and nephews Lauren, Leona, Liam, Ciara and Ryan. Also missed by Shauna's family, Christina, Michael, Ciara, Raymond and Granny Anna, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Resting at his parents' home on Monday and Tuesday. Removal from his home on Wednesday, May 13 for private family Funeral in St Brigid's church, Drumcong, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kiltubrid new cemetery. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Brendan's life will take place at a future date.

Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone, especially the vulnerable, the government advice on public gatherings will be adhered to at all times, in particular with regard to social distancing and handshaking. Those who wish to attend but cannot due to current restrictions, can offer their sympathy using the online condolence book on this page.

