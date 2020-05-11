Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 11, 2020

Mary (Babs) Lenehan (née Gillen), Bawn, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 90th year, at the home of her daughter Kathleen, on Sunday, May 10, of Mary (Babs) Lenehan (née Gillen), Bawn, Moydow, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michéal and her brothers James, PJ and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons Frank and Tom, her daughters Eileen Flynn, Kate Vaughan and Carmel Welsh, her brother Greg (Lanesboro) and sisters Kitty Doyle (Kenagh) and Ann Moran (London), grandchildren Ciara, Gerard, Niall, Elliot, Andrew and Emma, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Henry, Declan and Peter, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, Mary's Funeral Mass will take place privately on Wednesday, May 13 in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, at 12 noon. Attendance in the church will be confined to family members only. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie.



Patrick Joseph Connolly, Kilmacanogue, Wicklow / Roslea, Fermanagh / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, May 10, of Patrick Joseph Connolly, Rocky Valley, Kilmacongue, Co Wicklow and formerly of Roslea, Co Fermanagh and late of Co Longford. Dearly beloved husband of Joan, devoted father of Brian, Padraic, Frank, Anne-Marie and Suzanne, father-in-law of the late Ronnie, grandfather of the late baby Owen and brother of the late Peggy. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Lisa D, Siobhan and Lisa H, his 10 grandchildren, sisters Mary, Susan and Clare, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest In Peace.

Due to Government warnings in place on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, are welcome to leave a personal message on Patrick’s Obituary Notice at www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie or on the condolence section on RIP.ie. A celebration of Patrick’s life will take place at a later date.



Irvin Vaines, Church Road, Tycusker, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, May 10, of Irvin Vaines, Church Road, Tycusker, Arva, Cavan. Irvin will be sadly missed by his partner Anne, son Darren, daughter Julia, daughter in law Sue, son in law Paul, stepson Richard, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, friends and all the family circle.

Due to government and HSE advice, a private family funeral will take place for Irvin.



Brendan Meehan, Moherevogue, Drumcong, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at his parents' residence, surrounded by his loving fiancée Shauna and heartbroken parents, Brian and Ann, on Saturday, May 9, of Brendan Meehan, Moherevogue, Drumcong, Leitrim. Sorely missed by his sisters and brother Deirdre, Kevin and Mairead, sister in law Niamh, brothers in law Mark and Christopher, nieces and nephews Lauren, Leona, Liam, Ciara and Ryan. Also missed by Shauna's family, Christina, Michael, Ciara, Raymond and Granny Anna, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Resting at his parents' home on Monday and Tuesday. Removal from his home on Wednesday, May 13 for private family Funeral in St Brigid's church, Drumcong, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kiltubrid new cemetery. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Brendan's life will take place at a future date.

Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone, especially the vulnerable, the government advice on public gatherings will be adhered to at all times, in particular with regard to social distancing and handshaking. Those who wish to attend but cannot due to current restrictions, can offer their sympathy using the online condolence book on this page.

Ciarán McHugh, Canal Close, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, May 8 of Ciarán McHugh, Canal Close, Longford Town, Longford. Ciarán will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his father Jimmy, mother Patricia, sisters Carmel and Cora, niece Catherine, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Ciarán’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, May 11 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart Carrickedmond, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.



Jimmy Lewis, No 1 Berkley, The Courtyard, Newtownforbes, Longford / Raheny, Dublin

The death occurred on Friday, May 1 of Jimmy Lewis, No 1 Berkley, The Courtyard, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Listraghee, Ballinalee and Raheny, Dublin. He is predeceased by his parents Peter and Esther. Jimmy will be forever remembered by his wife Catherine, sons James and Samuel, daughter Kim, brother Peter (Dublin), sisters Mary, Pauline and Michelle (Dublin), daughter-in-law Kerrie, his adored grandchildren Lauren, Sean, Jacob, Joshua, Evie and Caleb, his friend Bernie, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his friends here in Longford and Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Jimmy's funeral mass will take place in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee on Monday, May 11 in the presence of his family only please. Anyone wishing to pay their respects can do so by lining the road, we will be leaving The Holy Trinity Church at 12 noon, travelling via Listraghee, to his final resting place in Bohernabreena Cemetery, Dublin. (Arriving approximately 2.30pm) or you can leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie.

Catherine and her family would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this difficult time.

