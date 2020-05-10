Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 10, 2020 - evening

Ciarán McHugh, Canal Close, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, May 8 of Ciarán McHugh, Canal Close, Longford Town, Longford. Ciarán will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his father Jimmy, mother Patricia, sisters Carmel and Cora, niece Catherine, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Ciarán’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, May 11 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart Carrickedmond, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.



Jimmy Lewis, No 1 Berkley, The Courtyard, Newtownforbes, Longford / Raheny, Dublin

The death occurred on Friday, May 1 of Jimmy Lewis, No 1 Berkley, The Courtyard, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Listraghee, Ballinalee and Raheny, Dublin. He is predeceased by his parents Peter and Esther. Jimmy will be forever remembered by his wife Catherine, sons James and Samuel, daughter Kim, brother Peter (Dublin), sisters Mary, Pauline and Michelle (Dublin), daughter-in-law Kerrie, his adored grandchildren Lauren, Sean, Jacob, Joshua, Evie and Caleb, his friend Bernie, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his friends here in Longford and Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Jimmy's funeral mass will take place in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee on Monday, May 11 in the presence of his family only please. Anyone wishing to pay their respects can do so by lining the road, we will be leaving The Holy Trinity Church at 12 noon, travelling via Listraghee, to his final resting place in Bohernabreena Cemetery, Dublin. (Arriving approximately 2.30pm) or you can leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie.

Catherine and her family would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this difficult time.

