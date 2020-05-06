Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, May 6, 2020 - evening

James McKeon, Lissameen, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Tuesday, May 5 of James McKeon, Lissameen, Ballinalee, Longford. Beloved son of Rita and the late Sean. James will be forever missed by his mother Rita, brother Fergal, sister-in-law Margaret, his adored niece Ciara and nephew Sean, aunt, uncle, cousins, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace James.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, James's funeral mass will take place in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee on Friday, May 8 in the presence of his family only please. Anyone wishing to pay their respects can do so by lining the road, we will leave from the The Holy Trinity Church at 1oam, travelling via James's home in Lissameen to his final resting place in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown, or you can leave a message in the Condolence Book on RIP.ie.

The family would like to thank everyone for their help and understanding at this difficult time.

Michael Byrne, Croshea, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar surrounded by his devoted family, on Monday, May 4 of Michael Byrne, Croshea, Ardagh, Longford. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Una, his children Ber, Debbie, Joan, Michael and Laura, grandchildren Amy, Lynsey, Andrew, Ben, Dan, Lucy, Anna, Jane and Michael, sons-in-law Seamus, Matt and Barney, daughter-in-law Ally, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law , nieces, nephews, and extended family. Rest in peace.

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave your personal messages in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie



Rosina O'Connor (née Gould), 7 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in her 98th year, on Monday, May 4 of Rosina O'Connor (née Gould), 7 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her 1st husband Richard Hanlon, her late husband James (Shameen) O'Connor and her son Eugene and her daughter Martina. Deeply regretted by her daughters Maureen, Carole, Elizabeth and Valerie, her son Jimmy, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave a message in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie.

James Mathews, Bayside, New York/Cartron, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in his home in New York , on Sunday, May 3 of James Jimmy Mathews, Bayside, New York and formerly of Cartron, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his son Shaun and his sister Mary McGann (Derrylough), Jimmy was the belovedhusband of Lily (nee O’ Grady) and father to Fiona, Elizabeth and Brian, father-in-law to Paul, Dermot and Damaris and grandfather to Derrick, Timothy, Christopher and Ryan. Jimmy was also brother toNuala Casey (Newtowncashel), Dinny (Cartron, Kenagh), Bernie (Foigha, Kenagh), Eileen McGuire (Moydow) and Anna Mathews (Foigha, Kenagh).Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his many relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Jimmy will be laid to rest with his son Shaun in New York in a private funeral (due to government restrictions). A Mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. If desired, personal messages can be left in the condolences section on RIP.ie.





Patrick J Manning, Inchicore, Dublin / Raheny, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, on Sunday, May 3 of Patrick J Manning BL, Inchicore and formerly of Raheny, Dublin and Longford. Beloved husband of Marie, and the late Louis. Predeceased by his son Tony and daughter Christina-Teresa. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, his daughters Maria and Louise, son Patrick, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral is taking place at this time, due to Government restrictions. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family can do so on RIP.ie.



Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in Birmingham, England, in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Asprey Court Care Home, Birmingham, on Good Friday, April 10 of Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Maurice, her parents Peter and Bridget Padian, sister Mae Deehan and brother Luke Padian (Birmingham). Dearly loved mother of Maurice, Kieron, Marion & Adrian and much loved grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan, Luke, Emily, Joe, Jessica, Matthew, Amy & Ruby. Bridie will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Steve, nephews Andrew, Fintan & Terry Padian, nieces Carmel (Conroy), Bernadette (Greene) & Susan (Hooton), her nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, her cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends both in Birmingham and Ireland. Rest In Peace.

Bridie's interment will take place privately on Thursday, May 7 at Streetly Cemetery, Birmingham. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.



