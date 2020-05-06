Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Michael Byrne, Croshea, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar surrounded by his devoted family, on Monday, May 4 of Michael Byrne, Croshea, Ardagh, Longford. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Una, his children Ber, Debbie, Joan, Michael and Laura, grandchildren Amy, Lynsey, Andrew, Ben, Dan, Lucy, Anna, Jane and Michael, sons-in-law Seamus, Matt and Barney, daughter-in-law Ally, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law , nieces, nephews, and extended family. Rest in peace.

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave your personal messages in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie



Rosina O'Connor (née Gould), 7 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in her 98th year, on Monday, May 4 of Rosina O'Connor (née Gould), 7 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her 1st husband Richard Hanlon, her late husband James (Shameen) O'Connor and her son Eugene and her daughter Martina. Deeply regretted by her daughters Maureen, Carole, Elizabeth and Valerie, her son Jimmy, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave a message in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie.



Thomas (Tommy) Halton, Corduff, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family, on Monday, May 4 of Thomas (Tommy) Halton, Corduff, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Patricia. Sadly missed by his family, sons Sean, Ciaran and Tomas, daughters Patricia and Yvonne. Grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Due to Government and HSE advice Tommy's home and funeral will be for family only please. Funeral in St Michael's Church, Potahee at 2pm on Wednesday, May 6. A Memorial Mass for Tommy will take place at a later date. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie.



Michael Reilly, Aughawillan, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the dedicated and tender care of Ballinamore Primary Care Unit, on Tuesday, May 5 of Michael Reilly, Aughawillan, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Breege, he will be very sadly missed by his loving sons Declan and Shane, brothers Philip and Brendan, sister Bridie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

In accordance with present guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, May 6 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to government restrictions cannot, you may like to use the condolence link on RIP.ie to convey your message of sympathy. The Family appreciates your support ,respect and understanding at this difficult time.



John Mel Darcy, Concoose, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital after a short illness, on Monday, May 4 of John Mel Darcy, Concoose, Mohill, Leitrim. Mel will be sadly missed by his cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

In keeping with the Government and H.S.E. covid 19 regulations Mel’s funeral will be private with a Memorial Mass held at a later date. Mel’s Funeral cortege will depart from Gortletteragh Church after 12 noon Mass on Wednesday, May 6 for Cloone Cemetery via Cloncoose. Those who would like to attend but cannot due to current restrictions may leave condolences in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

James Mathews, Bayside, New York/Cartron, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in his home in New York , on Sunday, May 3 of James Jimmy Mathews, Bayside, New York and formerly of Cartron, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his son Shaun and his sister Mary McGann (Derrylough), Jimmy was the belovedhusband of Lily (nee O’ Grady) and father to Fiona, Elizabeth and Brian, father-in-law to Paul, Dermot and Damaris and grandfather to Derrick, Timothy, Christopher and Ryan. Jimmy was also brother toNuala Casey (Newtowncashel), Dinny (Cartron, Kenagh), Bernie (Foigha, Kenagh), Eileen McGuire (Moydow) and Anna Mathews (Foigha, Kenagh).Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his many relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Jimmy will be laid to rest with his son Shaun in New York in a private funeral (due to government restrictions). A Mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. If desired, personal messages can be left in the condolences section on RIP.ie.



Agnes Gannon, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at The Four Ferns Nursing Home, Foxrock, on Sunday, May 3 of Agnes Gannon, Rathfarnham and late of Drumsna/Annaduff, Co Leitrim, Department of Agriculture and the UN. Dearly beloved sister of Jim and the late Tess, Eamonn and Mona. Sadly missed and very much loved by her nieces Maura, Mairéad, Siobhán, Mary, Deirdre and Fionnuala, nephews Seán, Kevin and John, sisters-in-law Ella and Peggie and all her grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

In keeping with the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Agnes’ funeral cortege will pass her home on Wednesday, May 6 at approximately 1.40pm. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to Agnes’ family can do so on RIP.ie.

Maimie Egan (née Smyth), Athlone Road, Ferbane, Offaly / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, Lucan, on Monday, May 4 of Maimie Egan (née Smyth), Athlone Road, Ferbane, Offaly / Castlepollard, Westmeath. She is a native of Ringtown, Castlepollard, is predeceased by her beloved husband Johnnie and brothers Ray and Stan, and is a former teacher at St Joseph and St Saran's Secondary School, Ferbane. Maimie will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving sons Denis, Patrick, John and Gerald, grandchildren, brothers Vincent and Brendan, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Fiona, Kay and Claire, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Grant Maimie Eternal Rest and Peace.

In the interest of Public Health, Maimie's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your understanding at this time. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Ferbane Parish Facebook page at 10am on Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020.

Patrick J Manning, Inchicore, Dublin / Raheny, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, on Sunday, May 3 of Patrick J Manning BL, Inchicore and formerly of Raheny, Dublin and Longford. Beloved husband of Marie, and the late Louis. Predeceased by his son Tony and daughter Christina-Teresa. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, his daughters Maria and Louise, son Patrick, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral is taking place at this time, due to Government restrictions. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family can do so on RIP.ie.



Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in Birmingham, England, in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Asprey Court Care Home, Birmingham, on Good Friday, April 10 of Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Maurice, her parents Peter and Bridget Padian, sister Mae Deehan and brother Luke Padian (Birmingham). Dearly loved mother of Maurice, Kieron, Marion & Adrian and much loved grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan, Luke, Emily, Joe, Jessica, Matthew, Amy & Ruby. Bridie will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Steve, nephews Andrew, Fintan & Terry Padian, nieces Carmel (Conroy), Bernadette (Greene) & Susan (Hooton), her nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, her cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends both in Birmingham and Ireland. Rest In Peace.

Bridie's interment will take place privately on Thursday, May 7 at Streetly Cemetery, Birmingham. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.



