Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 3, 2020

Paddy Flynn, Selton, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in Selton, surrounded by his devoted family, on Saturday, May 2 of Paddy Flynn, Selton, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, his sons Pádraig, Niall and Brendan, daughters-in-law Stephanie, Mary and Deirdre, grandchildren, nephew, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. May he Rest In Peace.

House and church are strictly private, due to current government restrictions around Covid-19. The funeral cortege will leave St. Joseph’s Church, Gorvagh, at 11.45 on Monday, May 4, for burial in Mohill Cemetery. Your prayers and thoughts are gratefully appreciated by the family at this time. Communication with the family can be made via message, phone call, letter or Mass card. The condolence section on RIP.ie can be used also.

Heartfelt thanks to all the medical staff and carers who have been of such great support to Paddy and family throughout. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Paddy’s life. Any donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.



Margaret Moorhead (née Gavigan), Grange, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Friday, May 1 of Margaret Moorhead (née Gavigan), Grange, Ballynacargy, Westmeath and late of Tinnycross, Tullamore. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her nieces, nephews, neighbours; relatives and friends. May she rest in Peace.

In line with Government guidelines a private funeral will take place on Monday, May 4. If you wish to offer condolence to the family please leave a message on the condolence section on RIP.ie. Thank you for your consideration at this time.



Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in Birmingham, England, in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Asprey Court Care Home, Birmingham, on Good Friday, April 10 of Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Maurice, her parents Peter and Bridget Padian, sister Mae Deehan and brother Luke Padian (Birmingham). Dearly loved mother of Maurice, Kieron, Marion & Adrian and much loved grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan, Luke, Emily, Joe, Jessica, Matthew, Amy & Ruby. Bridie will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Steve, nephews Andrew, Fintan & Terry Padian, nieces Carmel (Conroy), Bernadette (Greene) & Susan (Hooton), her nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, her cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends both in Birmingham and Ireland. Rest In Peace.

Bridie's interment will take place privately on Thursday, May 7 at Streetly Cemetery, Birmingham. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.



