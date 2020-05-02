Deaths in Longford - Saturday, May 2, 2020

Albert (Abbey) Pierson, 122 Huntstown wood, Mulhuddart, Dublin / Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, on Thursday, April 30 of Albert (Abbey) Pierson, 122 Huntstown Wood, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 and formerly of Loch Gowna, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Miriam and son James also deeply regretted by his brothers; John and Gerry, sisters-in-law; Gloria, Centa, Peggy and Philomena, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid 19 regulations and along with government and HSE advice, Albert's funeral and burial will take place in private. A memorial mass will take place at a later date to celebrate Albert's life. For many people who would have liked to attend Albert's funeral to pay their respects but cannot due to the current restrictions, a personal message can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie or on northernsound.ie.

Albert's funeral mass will take place on Saturday, May 2 at 10am strictly private to family but can be viewed live via this link www.mountviewblakestownparish.ie/web-cam/

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Patrick Fallon, Carrowmanagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home following a short illness, on Wednesday, April 29 of Patrick Fallon, Carrowmanagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Mary Kate Fallon, Lisrevagh, Lanesborough and his sister Maura Bonness. Surrounded by his loving family, beloved wife Celine (nee Greene). Much loved dad of Mark, Regina and Deirdre, father-in-law of Catherine, Maurice and Steven, treasured grandad to Nicole, Tara, Kaitlyn, Evan, Lauren, Daire, Caoimhe and Diarmaid, brothers Eugene and Gerard, sisters Teresa, Betty, Bernadette, Noeleen and Jean, his extended family, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings Pat’s funeral will take place privately. Those who would like to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

A memorial mass in celebrations of Pat’s life will take place at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your support at this sad time.



Rosemary Eacrett (née Reid), Killarney, Kerry / Tarbert, Kerry / Lanesboro, Roscommon / Portarlington, Laois

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Heatherlee Nursing Home, Killarney, on Wednesday, April 29 of Rosemary Eacrett (née Reid), Killarney, Kerry / Tarbert, Kerry / Lanesboro, Roscommon / Portarlington, Laois. Beloved wife of the late George and loving mother of Valerie (Hilliard) and Peter. Sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Adrian, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Sarah, Robert, Nathan, Sydney and Quinten, great grandchildren Aoife and Quinn, sister Iris, relatives and friends. Safe In The Arms Of Jesus.

In accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Rosemary with burial in Lea Churchyard, Portarlington, Co Laois.

If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link on RIP.ie



Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in Birmingham, England, in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Asprey Court Care Home, Birmingham, on Good Friday, April 10 of Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Maurice, her parents Peter and Bridget Padian, sister Mae Deehan and brother Luke Padian (Birmingham). Dearly loved mother of Maurice, Kieron, Marion & Adrian and much loved grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan, Luke, Emily, Joe, Jessica, Matthew, Amy & Ruby. Bridie will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Steve, nephews Andrew, Fintan & Terry Padian, nieces Carmel (Conroy), Bernadette (Greene) & Susan (Hooton), her nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, her cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends both in Birmingham and Ireland. Rest In Peace.

Bridie's interment will take place privately on Thursday, May 7 at Streetly Cemetery, Birmingham. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.



