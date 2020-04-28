Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Ben (Benjamin) Lee-Moore, Darndale, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Saturday, April 25 of Ben (Benjamin) Lee-Moore, Darndale, Dublin and late of Ballymahon, Co Longford. Loving husband of the late Helen (Ellen); sadly missed by his loving children Patrick, Sharon, Lorraine, Moira and Gordon, special mention to Kelsey, brother-in-law Denis & wife Sheila, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Ben Rest In Peace.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Ben’s Funeral will be held in private. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section on RIP.ie marked “Condolences”. Family flowers only donations, if desired, to St. Martins Dialysis Ward, Beaumont Hospital.



Kathleen (Cissie) Ward (née McLoughlin), Cattan Cross, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, in her 94th year, peacefully at the residence of her daughter & son-in-law Angela & Peter McIntyre, Cattan Cross, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, April 28 of Kathleen (Cissie) Ward (née McLoughlin), Cattan Cross, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son John. Sadly missed and always loved by her daughters Angela McIntyre, Josephine McManus (Moyne), Bernie McDonnell (Drumlish) and Geraldine McGuinness (Bornacoola), sons Padraic (Manchester) and Enda (London), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to current Government HSE guidelines on social gatherings, Cissie’s Funeral will be held in private and the family appreciate your cooperation. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed by using the condolences tab on RIP.ie.



Patrick (Mel) Hughes, 102 Dalton Park, Mullingar, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, April 25 of Patrick (Mel) Hughes, 102 Dalton Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly of Bannon Terrace, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Taide and Daughter Martina, sadly missed by his sons Christopher and Terry, his daughter Maureen (Harte), brother Gerard (Longford), and sister Phylis Keane (Limerick), son in laws Alan, David and Gerry, brother in law Willie, grandchildren Amy, Ciarán, Lee, Keelan, Phoebe, Martina, Jamie, Shannon, Daisy, Billy, Alex, Emily, James and Esmea, great-grandchildren Luke, Charlie, Sam, Ceejay, Kayla, Alisha, Sophie and Tyler. May Patrick Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current Government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass for Patrick will take place, on Tuesday, April 28 at 10 am. Private cremation will take place thereafter in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 12.10 pm approx.

Condolences may be expressed by using the condolences tab on RIP.ie. Thank you for your consideration at this time. No Flowers please, donations, if desired, to Mullingar Regional Hospital Medical 1 ward.

William (Willie) Martin, Castlenugent, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family following a short illness, on Sunday, April 26 of William (Willie) Martin, Castlenugent, Granard, Longford. Sadly missed and always remembered by his loving wife Lena, sons Liam and Eoin daughters Fiona and Lorraine, his adored grandchildren Liam óg, Chris, Molly and Lilly, daughter-in-law Barbara, Lorraine’s partner Philip, extended family, friends and neighbours. May he Rest In Peace.

Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, house strictly private, please. Willie’s funeral will be private and the family thank you for your cooperation. Those who would like to do so, are asked to post their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass to celebrate Willie’s life will take place at a later date.



Paul Martin, Blenavoher, Lanesboro, Longford / Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, April 26 of Paul Martin, Blenavoher, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Mount Cashel, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Johann (nee Moran) and much loved dad of Clodagh & Malachy. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife & children, his parents James & Anne, sisters Breda, Mary & Louise, brothers John, Oliver, Donal, Noel & James, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles, mother-in-law Breda, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Owing to the current situation regarding Covid 19/Coronavirus, Paul's Funeral and home is private to family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.



Kathleen Cahill (née Gaffney), Crossdoney Rd & Carrickabawn, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Virginia Primary Care Unit Dublin Road Virginia, on Sunday, April 26 of Kathleen Cahill (née Gaffney), Crossdoney Rd & Carrickabawn, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by husband Paddy. Sadly missed by brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Due to Covid 19 regulations along with Government and HSE advice Kathleen's Funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Sympathisers can express sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie.



John (Johnny) Gilsenan, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff at St Camillus Nursing Home, Killucan, on Sunday, April 26 of John (Johnny) Gilsenan, Mooretown, Cross, Fore, Castlepollard and formerly of Killucan, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Roisin, brothers Jimmy and Owen, sister in law Eileen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends. May John Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings John’s funeral Mass will take place privately. Condolences may be expressed by using the condolences tab on RIP.ie. Thank you for your consideration at this time.



Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in Birmingham, England, in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Asprey Court Care Home, Birmingham, on Good Friday, April 10 of Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Maurice, her parents Peter and Bridget Padian, sister Mae Deehan and brother Luke Padian (Birmingham). Dearly loved mother of Maurice, Kieron, Marion & Adrian and much loved grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan, Luke, Emily, Joe, Jessica, Matthew, Amy & Ruby. Bridie will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Steve, nephews Andrew, Fintan & Terry Padian, nieces Carmel (Conroy), Bernadette (Greene) & Susan (Hooton), her nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, her cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends both in Birmingham and Ireland. Rest In Peace.

Bridie's interment will take place privately on Thursday, May 7 at Streetly Cemetery, Birmingham. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.



