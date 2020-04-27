Deaths in Longford - Monday, April 27, 2020

William (Willie) Martin, Castlenugent, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family following a short illness, on Sunday, April 26 of William (Willie) Martin, Castlenugent, Granard, Longford. Sadly missed and always remembered by his loving wife Lena, sons Liam and Eoin daughters Fiona and Lorraine, his adored grandchildren Liam óg, Chris, Molly and Lilly, daughter-in-law Barbara, Lorraine’s partner Philip, extended family, friends and neighbours. May he Rest In Peace.

Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, house strictly private, please. Willie’s funeral will be private and the family thank you for your cooperation. Those who would like to do so, are asked to post their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass to celebrate Willie’s life will take place at a later date.



Paul Martin, Blenavoher, Lanesboro, Longford / Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, April 26 of Paul Martin, Blenavoher, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Mount Cashel, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Johann (nee Moran) and much loved dad of Clodagh & Malachy. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife & children, his parents James & Anne, sisters Breda, Mary & Louise, brothers John, Oliver, Donal, Noel & James, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles, mother-in-law Breda, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Owing to the current situation regarding Covid 19/Coronavirus, Paul's Funeral and home is private to family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.



Kathleen Cahill (née Gaffney), Crossdoney Rd & Carrickabawn, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Virginia Primary Care Unit Dublin Road Virginia, on Sunday, April 26 of Kathleen Cahill (née Gaffney), Crossdoney Rd & Carrickabawn, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by husband Paddy. Sadly missed by brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Due to Covid 19 regulations along with Government and HSE advice Kathleen's Funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Sympathisers can express sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie.



John (Johnny) Gilsenan, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff at St Camillus Nursing Home, Killucan, on Sunday, April 26 of John (Johnny) Gilsenan, Mooretown, Cross, Fore, Castlepollard and formerly of Killucan, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Roisin, brothers Jimmy and Owen, sister in law Eileen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends. May John Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings John’s funeral Mass will take place privately. Condolences may be expressed by using the condolences tab on RIP.ie. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

Donal Drake, Ballinree, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, April 24 of Donal Drake, Ballinree, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Terrence and Kathleen and sister Claire. Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, daughter Paula (Gibney), son Barry, grandchildren Charlie, Harry and Bobby, son-in-law Sean, godson Aiden, goddaughter Viola, brothers Eamon (Carrickduff), Terry (Abbeylara) and Noel (Ballaghaderreen), sisters Mary Sharkey (Ballaghaderreen), Kitty Farrell (Granard) and Bernie (New York), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave your personal messages in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie. Donations to St Christopher's Longford, if desired.



Mary Day (née Woods), Palmerstown, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, April 25 of Mary Day (née Woods) Wheatfield Road, Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Henry and cherished mother of Harry, Joe and Garrett. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters in law Mary, Carmel and Ingrid. Grandchildren Emma, Catherine, Louise, Harry, Kelly-Ann, Joseph and Róisín. Sisters and brothers in America, her relatives and large circle of friends.

A private funeral will take place at 11am on Monday, April 27, due to current restrictions. Please leave a personal message in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Funeral Mass can be viewed online by following this link - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-philomenas-parish-palmerstown

The Day family would like to thank Dr Griffin’s renal team in St James’s Hospital and Our Lady’s Hospice Palliative Care Team in Harold’s Cross for their wonderful care and support. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.



Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in Birmingham, England, in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Asprey Court Care Home, Birmingham, on Good Friday, April 10 of Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Maurice, her parents Peter and Bridget Padian, sister Mae Deehan and brother Luke Padian (Birmingham). Dearly loved mother of Maurice, Kieron, Marion & Adrian and much loved grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan, Luke, Emily, Joe, Jessica, Matthew, Amy & Ruby. Bridie will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Steve, nephews Andrew, Fintan & Terry Padian, nieces Carmel (Conroy), Bernadette (Greene) & Susan (Hooton), her nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, her cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends both in Birmingham and Ireland. Rest In Peace.

Bridie's interment will take place privately on Thursday, May 7 at Streetly Cemetery, Birmingham. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie