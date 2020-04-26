Deaths in Longford - Sunday, April 26, 2020

Donal Drake, Ballinree, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, April 24 of Donal Drake, Ballinree, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Terrence and Kathleen and sister Claire. Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, daughter Paula (Gibney), son Barry, grandchildren Charlie, Harry and Bobby, son-in-law Sean, godson Aiden, goddaughter Viola, brothers Eamon (Carrickduff), Terry (Abbeylara) and Noel (Ballaghaderreen), sisters Mary Sharkey (Ballaghaderreen), Kitty Farrell (Granard) and Bernie (New York), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave your personal messages in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie. Donations to St Christopher's Longford, if desired.

Sean Farrell, France, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Thursday, April 23 of Sean Farrell, France, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Tom, sisters Molly, Sr Laurence, Ellen and Sr Gertrude. Sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, very kind neighbours and friends. In accordance with government guidelines, a private funeral Mass will take place. Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.



Shane Halton, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, tragically, at home, on Wednesday, April 22 of Shane Halton, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan. Fondly remembered by his heartbroken parents John Francis and Therese. Sadly missed by sister Rachel, brothers Aodhgan, Cian and Luke, grandmother Olive, aunts, uncles, cousins, best friend Aine, and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Due to Covid 19 regulations along with government and HSE advice, Shane's funeral will be for family members only. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie. The Halton Family would like to thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

May Shane Rest in Peace.

Kathleen Butler, Hilltown, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Oldcastle, Meath

The death occurred on Saturday, April 25 of Kathleen Butler, Hilltown, Ballymanus, Co. Westmeath. Aged 80 years. Died as she lived, on her own terms, in the presence of the Sacred Heart and very much in the hearts & minds of her friends & relatives. Predeceased by her parents James & Mary. Sadly missed by neighbours, friends & relatives. May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Kathleen will be leaving Gibney's Funeral Home, Oldcastle, on Sunday at 11am and will follow a route, via Moate, to Hilltown and back via Mill Road, arriving for private Mass in the Church of Ss. Brigid & Fiach, Ballinacree. In keeping with current regulations, the Funeral Mass is private and will be streamed on Zoom at 12pm http://uso4web.zoom.us/j/ Meeting ID 3022504611 Password 4TQuy5.



Mary Day (née Woods), Palmerstown, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, April 25 of Mary Day (née Woods) Wheatfield Road, Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Henry and cherished mother of Harry, Joe and Garrett. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters in law Mary, Carmel and Ingrid. Grandchildren Emma, Catherine, Louise, Harry, Kelly-Ann, Joseph and Róisín. Sisters and brothers in America, her relatives and large circle of friends.

A private funeral will take place at 11am on Monday, April 27, due to current restrictions. Please leave a personal message in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Funeral Mass can be viewed online by following this link - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-philomenas-parish-palmerstown

The Day family would like to thank Dr Griffin’s renal team in St James’s Hospital and Our Lady’s Hospice Palliative Care Team in Harold’s Cross for their wonderful care and support. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.



Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in Birmingham, England, in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Asprey Court Care Home, Birmingham, on Good Friday, April 10 of Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Maurice, her parents Peter and Bridget Padian, sister Mae Deehan and brother Luke Padian (Birmingham). Dearly loved mother of Maurice, Kieron, Marion & Adrian and much loved grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan, Luke, Emily, Joe, Jessica, Matthew, Amy & Ruby. Bridie will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Steve, nephews Andrew, Fintan & Terry Padian, nieces Carmel (Conroy), Bernadette (Greene) & Susan (Hooton), her nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, her cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends both in Birmingham and Ireland. Rest In Peace.

Bridie's interment will take place privately on Thursday, May 7 at Streetly Cemetery, Birmingham. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.



Maude Louisa Scott, Main Street, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her close family and the caring and dedicated staff of Newbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, on Friday, April 24 of Maude Louisa Scott, Main Street, Arva, Cavan. Loyal and loving sister to Basil, Mignone and Joy and predeceased by Fay, Violet, Robert and Joan. Maude will also be very sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Due to the current Government restrictions at this time, Maude’s funeral will take place privately. A memorial service to celebrate Maude’s life will be held at a later date. Maude’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. Please leave a message in the condolences book on RIP.ie. House private please. Resting in heavenly peace.

Sean Gaffney, Coole, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, in the care of his loving family, on Friday, April 24 of Sean Gaffney, Coole, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Dinny and Kathleen, his wife Kathleen and daughter Fiona. Sadly missed by his loving children Antoinette, Niall, Siobhan, Laura and Denise, sons-in-law Brendan and Francis, daughter-in-law Catherine, Denise’s partner Eamon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.May Sean rest in peace.

To comply with government Covid-19 regulations and church directives, Sean’s funeral will be held privately, attended by immediate family. House private at all times, please. Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral, but cannot do so due to current restrictions, may leave a message for the family at the Condolences link on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass for Sean will take place at a later date. Thank you for your consideration at this sad time.

