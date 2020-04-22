Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

John Joseph Lee, Riverview House, Monaparson, Mourneabbey, Cork / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital, on Monday, April 20 of John Joseph Lee, Riverview House, Monaparson, Mourneabbey, Mallow, Cork and Longford. Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Inge) and much loved father of Mark. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, brothers, sisters, Mark's partner Susan, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

In an effort to follow best practice and guidelines, John Joseph's funeral will be private. The family wishes to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. Messages of sympathy may be left on the condolence link on RIP.ie.



James (Seamus) Farrelly, Potahee, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Monday, April 13 of James (Seamus) Farrelly, New York and formerly of Potahee, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. He will be remembered fondly by his loving wife Shiela, their children: son Sean and daughter-in-law Denise, son Dr. James, MD. and daughter-in-law Laura, and four granddaughters Corrinne, Eden, Juliet & Quinn. He will also be missed by his silbings Briget O'Rourke, Rose Shaughnessy, Mary Bolderston, Eilleen Farrell, Padraig and Frank Farrelly, Cavan, in addition to many nieces, nephews and family members. He was predeceased by two brothers, Sean and Ted.

In light of the restriction in place due to the current pandemic, the family will not be having a Funeral Service at this time. There will be a Memorial Mass to honour Seamus with the support of his family and friends at a later time. Messages of condolence can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Brendan O'Gorman, Blueball, Offaly / Coole, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at his daughter's residence surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, April 20 of Brendan O'Gorman, Blueball, Offaly and formerly of Coole, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Agnes. Brendan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Mary, daughter Sinead (Glennon), son Tom, their partners David and Julie, adoring grandchildren Katie, Mia and Sophie, brother Eamon, sister Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings , Brendan’s funeral will take place privately .Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

A memorial service in celebration of Brendan’s life will take place at a later date. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Glennon Funeral Directors, Longford.

