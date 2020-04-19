Deaths in Longford - Sunday, April 19, 2020

Joan Black (née Devlin), St Albans, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, April 17 of Joan Black (née Devlin), St Albans , Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford and late of London. Predeceased by her mother Mary. Joan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her father Thomas, sons Carl, Ashley and Luke, sister Marie (Clyne), brothers Gary and Martin, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Joan’s funeral will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

A memorial service in celebration of Joan’s life will take place at a later date. The Funeral Mass may be viewed online at 11am on Monday, April 20 on the St Mel’s Cathedral live stream, please go to www.longfordparish.com



Frank McGinty, Chestnut Grove, Mullingar, Westmeath / Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Hermitage Medical Clinic, Dublin, on Saturday, April 18 of Frank McGinty, Chestnut Grove, Mullingar, Westmeath and late of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (née Shaw) and adored father of Paul and Clare. Frank will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, daughter-in-law Mary, sisters Mary and Collette, mother-in-law Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May Frank Rest In Peace.

In keeping with current guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place. This can be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie on Monday April 20, at 12 noon.

Those wishing to send messages of condolence to Frank's family can do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie.



Margaret Carr (née Fagan), Geehanstown, Delvin, Westmeath / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, with her family and in the loving care of the staff at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, April 17 of Maggie Carr (nee Fagan), (Geehanstown, Delvin, Co Westmeath and formerly Gilbertstown, Castlepollard. Beloved wife of Eugene, cherished mother of Sinead, Debbie and Deirdre. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Eileen, Nancy, Bridget and Marie, brothers Michael, Sean and Vincent, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current Government advice, a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Personal messages for the family can be left in the Condolences section on RIP.ie.

Michael (Mickey) Donlon, Moher, Ballyleague, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Thursday, April 16 of Michael (Mickey) Donlon, Moher, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon. Deeply loved husband of Kathleen and beloved father to Michael (Mick) and Karen (Ward). Deeply regretted by his wife, family, daughter-in-law Kathleen, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Eoin, Conor, Ronan, Rachael, Alison and Jack, sister-in-law Pauline Lane, brother-in-law John L. Farrell, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Due to public health advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague with burial afterwards at Cloontuskert Cemetery. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Mickey’s life with family and friends. His wife Kathleen and family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home and Dr Colm Farrell.



PJ Leddy, Bruskey, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at The Virginia Primary Care Unit, Dublin Road, Virginia, on Thursday, April 16 of PJ Leddy, late of Bruskey, Ballinagh and London. Deeply regretted by his brother Brendan, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Due to Convid 19 along with Government and HSE advice, PJ's funeral will be private. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the condolences facility on RIP.ie.



James Brady, Marahill, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, in his 100th year, on Thursday, April 16 of James Brady, Croydon, Surrey, England and late of Marahill, Ballinagh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, (nee O'Reilly) and late of the Derries, Killeshandra. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives,and friends. Due to Government and HSE advice, sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie.Funeral and burial in England. May he rest in peace.

Tara Noone, Meadowbrook, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Roscommon Town, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Portiuncula University Hospital, aged 39 years, on Thursday, April 16 of Tara Noone, Meadowbrook, Ballyleague, Roscommonand formerly of Carrownabrickna, Roscommon town. Beloved daughter to Eddie and Patricia, mother of Larrissa, and sister to Tracey, Edward, Shane and the late Angela and Sinead. She will be very sadly missed by her family, brother-in-law Mohamed, sister-in-law Jessica, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May Tara Rest in Peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family, Tara’s funeral will be private to family only. We suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies.

Tara’s funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish radio (105.9 FM) on Saturday morning at 11am. A memorial Mass will be held for Tara at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Team at Portiuncula University Hospital.



Kevin Rocke, Ballycorkey, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Hermitage Hospital, on Wednesday, April 15 of Kevin Rocke, Ballycorkey, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Chris and Margaret (Peg Daly), his son Kevin, sister Nancy, brother Chris, deeply regretted by his loving wife Chrissie, son Kieron, daughters Caroline and Theresa, sons-in-law Steve and Shaun, grandchildren Hayley, Callum, Connor, Niall and Liam. His sisters in England Bernadette, Margaret and Nolie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Kevin Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place for Kevin, in line with government guidelines regarding public gatherings. The online condolence page on RIP.ie may be used to offer your sympathy to the family. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

