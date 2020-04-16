Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 16, 2020

Ronnie Nally, Corner House, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, April 14 of publican Ronnie Nally, Corner House, Ballymahon, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Katie, son Marc, son-in-law Michael, granddaughters Arabella, Isla and Cara, sisters Jackie (Howe) and Miriam, brothers James, Hugh, Tom, Niall, Paul and Louis, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice on public gatherings. Those who would like to attend the funeral Mass, but can't due to restrictions, can leave a message by clicking on condolences below. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Monsignor Peter J Leo Cunningham, Loughill, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, April 9 of Monsignor Peter J Leo Cunningham, retired pastor of St Mary's, Mobile, Alabama, USA and late of Loughill, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Mary B., and his brothers Pat and Frank. Sadly missed by his sister Pauline and his brother-in-law Joe, his nieces and nephews, his Archbishop, brother priests, former parishioners and many friends. Rest in Peace.

His private Funeral Mass will take place in Mobile on Wednesday, April 15. A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will take place in Mobile, USA and Ardagh at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie.



Anne B Sorohan (née Macken), Forty Avenue Wembley Middlesex, England and Kiltycon, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, April 13 of Anne B Sorohan (née Macken), Forty Avenue Wembley Middlesex, England and formerly of Kiltycon, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by her loving husband John and sister Mary Murphy (Gloucestershire). Anne will be forever missed by her loving family, son Peter, daughter Rose Marie, her brother Peter, sister-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends here in Ireland and in England.

The family is a circle of love, Not broken by a loss, But made stronger by the memories. Till we meet again Anne, Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass and burial will take place in Harrow Middlesex, England. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date here in Ireland.



Kay (Catherine) Maher (née Hand), Dundrum, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully while in the tender care of the nurses and carers in Beechfield Manor Nursing Home, Shankhill, Co Dublin, on Tuesday, April 14 of Kay (Catherine) Maher (née Hand), Dundrum, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her loving husband John sadly missed and deeply regretted by her children Noreen, Joan, Carrie, Michael, Sean and Colm, sons-in-law Jim and Bryan, daughters-in-law Olga and Brenda, grandchildren Caitríona, Johnny, Feidhlam, Eilis, Kate, Ellie and Tom, her brother Colm and sister Bea, brother-in-law Mick, Sisters-in-law Molly and Judy, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. May she Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping family and friends safe, a private family funeral will take place. "Funeral cortege from Fanagans Funeral Home Dundrum at 3pm on Wednesday, April 15 to private ceremony at 3.30pm in Mt Jerome Crematorium" Those who would have liked to attend but cannot are instead very welcome to leave a message in the “Condolences” book on RIP.ie.



Bridget Hetherton (née Maguire), Marlborough Road, Dublin 7, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the compassionate care of the wonderful staff of Sycamore Ward, Clonskeagh Community Nursing Unit, on Monday, April 13 of Bridget Hetherton (née Maguire), Marlborough Road, Dublin 7, Dublin / Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Eugene Hetherton. loving mother of Colum, Marina and Mary, dear grandmother of Sam, John, Dan, Grace, Vivienne and James. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Carol, sons-in-law John and Joe, granddaughter-in-law Orlaith, her darling great-grandchildren and her extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will be limited to family members. Those who would like to attend the Funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie. A celebration of Bridget’s life will take place at a later date.



Maureen Menadue (née Cosgrove), Virginia, Cavan / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, in the tender and supportive care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, on Tuesday, April 14 of Maureen Menadue (née Cosgrove), Virginia, Co Cavan and formerly of Granard, Co Longford and Malpas, Cheshire. Beloved and devoted wife of the recently deceased Hugh. Maureen will be sadly missed by her cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, carers, many kind friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Maureen’s life with friends, neighbours and family at a future date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” on RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com

Willie Johnston, Gortnahurk, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, April 14 of Willie Johnston, College View Private Nursing Home, Cavan and late of Gortnahurk, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Georgina. Remembered with love by his nephews, nieces, grandnieces, great-grandnephew, relatives and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Due to current Government and HSE advice, Willie's funeral service will be private to family only. For the many people who will not be able to attend the funeral due to present restrictions, please leave your condolences for the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie.



Tom Riggs, Rockbrook, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence in the company of his loving wife Mary, on Sunday, April 12 (Easter Sunday) of Tom Riggs, Rockbrook, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents, Jack & Gretta, brothers and sisters, Anthony, Gertrude, John, Lynden and Rose. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, sisters Josephine (Drew) and Ellen (Corley), brother Frank, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May Tom Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place for Tom due to Government advice on public gatherings. If you wish you may use the condolence tab on RIP.ie to offer sympathy to the family. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

Kathleen Kelly (née Galvin), Breaney, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family, on Monday, April 13 of Kathleen Kelly (née Galvin), Breaney, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply missed by her children, Evelyn, Michael, Adrian, Pauline, John, Geraldine, Catherine, Paul and Annamarie. Her sister Doreen Shortt (Co, Kerry), her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her grandchildren, great grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave a message in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie.

Rev Fr Brendan Dunning SMA, Clonown, Athlone, Roscommon / Claregalway, Galway



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Monday, April 13 of Rev Fr Brendan, Society of African Missions, SMA Claregalway (late of Clonown, Athlone, Co Roscommon). Predeceased by his parents John and Mary (née Gavin), his sister Rose (Rogers) and his brother Michael.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Sr Philomena FMDM and Marian, brothers Thomas, Eamon and Tony, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends, the people of the Dioceses of Warri and Ondo (Nigeria), Dublin, Elphin and Killala (Ireland), and his confreres in the Society of African Missions.

To follow best practice and guidelines and with the support of ­­­­his family the funeral will take place privately. Condolences may be added at RIP.ie. Requiescat in Pace.



Gerry (Gerard) Glennon, Onagh, Taughmaconnell, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness at his residence, in the loving care of his family, on Monday, April 13 of Gerry (Gerard) Glennon, Onagh, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his brothers Fr Vincent (SMA) and Christy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, son Eoin, daughter Méabh, brothers Frank (Taughmaconnell), Tony (Leixlip), Leo (Newmarket-on-Fergus), Aidan (Donnybrook, Dublin 4), Philip (Leixlip), sisters Mary Reddington and Teresa Nolan (Longford), mother-in-law Peg Creavin (Taughmaconnell), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.May Gerry Rest in Peace.

In keeping with Government Guidelines, the Funeral will be strictly private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

