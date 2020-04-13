Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Kathleen Kelly (née Galvin), Breaney, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family, on Monday, April 13 of Kathleen Kelly (née Galvin), Breaney, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply missed by her children, Evelyn, Michael, Adrian, Pauline, John, Geraldine, Catherine, Paul and Annamarie. Her sister Doreen Shortt (Co, Kerry), her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her grandchildren, great grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave a message in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie.

Rev Fr Brendan Dunning SMA, Clonown, Athlone, Roscommon / Claregalway, Galway



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Monday, April 13 of Rev Fr Brendan, Society of African Missions, SMA Claregalway (late of Clonown, Athlone, Co Roscommon). Predeceased by his parents John and Mary (née Gavin), his sister Rose (Rogers) and his brother Michael.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Sr Philomena FMDM and Marian, brothers Thomas, Eamon and Tony, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends, the people of the Dioceses of Warri and Ondo (Nigeria), Dublin, Elphin and Killala (Ireland), and his confreres in the Society of African Missions.

To follow best practice and guidelines and with the support of ­­­­his family the funeral will take place privately. Condolences may be added at RIP.ie. Requiescat in Pace.



Gerry (Gerard) Glennon, Onagh, Taughmaconnell, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness at his residence, in the loving care of his family, on Monday, April 13 of Gerry (Gerard) Glennon, Onagh, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his brothers Fr Vincent (SMA) and Christy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, son Eoin, daughter Méabh, brothers Frank (Taughmaconnell), Tony (Leixlip), Leo (Newmarket-on-Fergus), Aidan (Donnybrook, Dublin 4), Philip (Leixlip), sisters Mary Reddington and Teresa Nolan (Longford), mother-in-law Peg Creavin (Taughmaconnell), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.May Gerry Rest in Peace.

In keeping with Government Guidelines, the Funeral will be strictly private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Hugo Coughlan, No. 1 Bog Lane Cottages & formerly Barnacor, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, on Sunday, April 12 of Hugo Coughlan, No. 1 Bog Lane Cottages & formerly Barnacor, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Marie. Sadly missed by his daughters Lola, Tara and Fiona, son Roy, grandchildren Ben, Adam, Eve, Sophie, Darragh and Jade, daughter-in-law Clíona, sons-in-law Matt and John, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice on public gatherings. Those who would like to attend the funeral Mass, but can't due to restrictions, can leave a message by clicking on condolences on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Sarah (Sally) Heaslip (née Turner), Drumeagle, Crosserlough, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at the residence of her daughter and son in law, May and Joe Heaslip, Tully, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, surrounded by her loving family in her 96th year, on Sunday, April 12 of Sarah (Sally) Heaslip (née Turner), Drumeagle, Crosserlough, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Thomas and dear mother of May, Myrtle and Ian. Remembered with love by her daughters, son, brother Mervyn, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Due to current Government and HSE advice, Sally's funeral service will be private to family only. For the many people who will not be able to attend the funeral due to present restrictions, please leave your condolences for the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie. A memorial service will be held for Sally at a later date. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Cavan General Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan.

Mary Philomena Kelly (née Galvin), Clonbulia, Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe, on Sunday, April 12 of Mary Philomena Kelly (née Galvin), Clonbulia, Athlone, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband John, son in law Enrico, sisters Francie Collins & Kathleen Naughton. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, Bridie & Maureen, sons Sean, Kevin & Eamon, grandchildren, sister Anne Mc Donnell (all of whom reside in London) brothers PJ (Taughmaconnell), & Eugene (Longford) in laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Mary's funeral will take place in private, followed by burial in Drum Cemetery. Those that would like to offer their condolences may leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie or postal messages.



Mary Bellew (née Monroe), Rathmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St Oliver's, on Saturday, April 11 of Mary Bellew (née Monroe), Rathmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth / Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Harry and dear mother of Seamus, Thomas and Helen. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Fidelma and Olga, grandchildren Steven, Amy, Adam, Finn, Cormac, Cathal, Ciaran, James and Éimhín, sister Anne (Cheltenham), brother-in-law Owen, her relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Mary's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only. The Mass can be viewed online at 11am on Monday on the Kilkerley Church livestream, follow this link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-immaculate-conception-kilkerley-dundalk

Please respect the Government's advice, but you can remember Mary and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message in the Condolences section on RIP.ie.



Joe (Jody) Gilchrist, Ballycorkey, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, April 12 of Joe (Jody) Gilchrist, Ballycorkey, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents, Dan and Bridget, his brother Dan,his sister Kay Moran. Deeply regretted by his loving brother John, sisters, Mary, Bridie and Ann, nieces, nephews brother-in-law, sister-in-law, good neighbours, relatives and many friends. May Joe Rest In Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to Government guidelines. The online condolence page on RIP.ie can be used to offer sympathy to the family. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

Ciara McKenna, Aghnagrange, Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Saturday, April 11 of Ciara McKenna, Aghnagrange, Boyle, Roscommon. Ciara is lovingly remembered by her heartbroken parents Noel and Tina, brothers Tadhg and Cillian, grandparents Mary Murphy and Brendan Mc Kenna, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Ciara’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 situation, Ciara’s funeral mass will take place privately. A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be offered at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Ciara’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences. Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. Thank you.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie