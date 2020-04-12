Deaths in Longford - Monday, April 13, 2020

Hugo Coughlan, No. 1 Bog Lane Cottages & formerly Barnacor, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, on Sunday, April 12 of Hugo Coughlan, No. 1 Bog Lane Cottages & formerly Barnacor, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Marie. Sadly missed by his daughters Lola, Tara and Fiona, son Roy, grandchildren Ben, Adam, Eve, Sophie, Darragh and Jade, daughter-in-law Clíona, sons-in-law Matt and John, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice on public gatherings. Those who would like to attend the funeral Mass, but can't due to restrictions, can leave a message by clicking on condolences on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Sarah (Sally) Heaslip (née Turner), Drumeagle, Crosserlough, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at the residence of her daughter and son in law, May and Joe Heaslip, Tully, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, surrounded by her loving family in her 96th year, on Sunday, April 12 of Sarah (Sally) Heaslip (née Turner), Drumeagle, Crosserlough, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Thomas and dear mother of May, Myrtle and Ian. Remembered with love by her daughters, son, brother Mervyn, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Due to current Government and HSE advice, Sally's funeral service will be private to family only. For the many people who will not be able to attend the funeral due to present restrictions, please leave your condolences for the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie. A memorial service will be held for Sally at a later date. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Cavan General Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan.

Mary Philomena Kelly (née Galvin), Clonbulia, Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe, on Sunday, April 12 of Mary Philomena Kelly (née Galvin), Clonbulia, Athlone, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband John, son in law Enrico, sisters Francie Collins & Kathleen Naughton. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, Bridie & Maureen, sons Sean, Kevin & Eamon, grandchildren, sister Anne Mc Donnell (all of whom reside in London) brothers PJ (Taughmaconnell), & Eugene (Longford) in laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Mary's funeral will take place in private, followed by burial in Drum Cemetery. Those that would like to offer their condolences may leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie or postal messages.



Mary Bellew (née Monroe), Rathmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St Oliver's, on Saturday, April 11 of Mary Bellew (née Monroe), Rathmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth / Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Harry and dear mother of Seamus, Thomas and Helen. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Fidelma and Olga, grandchildren Steven, Amy, Adam, Finn, Cormac, Cathal, Ciaran, James and Éimhín, sister Anne (Cheltenham), brother-in-law Owen, her relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Mary's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only. The Mass can be viewed online at 11am on Monday on the Kilkerley Church livestream, follow this link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-immaculate-conception-kilkerley-dundalk

Please respect the Government's advice, but you can remember Mary and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message in the Condolences section on RIP.ie.



Joe (Jody) Gilchrist, Ballycorkey, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, April 12 of Joe (Jody) Gilchrist, Ballycorkey, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents, Dan and Bridget, his brother Dan,his sister Kay Moran. Deeply regretted by his loving brother John, sisters, Mary, Bridie and Ann, nieces, nephews brother-in-law, sister-in-law, good neighbours, relatives and many friends. May Joe Rest In Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to Government guidelines. The online condolence page on RIP.ie can be used to offer sympathy to the family. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

Ciara McKenna, Aghnagrange, Boyle, Roscommon

The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Saturday, April 11 of Ciara McKenna, Aghnagrange, Boyle, Roscommon. Ciara is lovingly remembered by her heartbroken parents Noel and Tina, brothers Tadhg and Cillian, grandparents Mary Murphy and Brendan Mc Kenna, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Ciara’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 situation, Ciara’s funeral mass will take place privately. A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be offered at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Ciara’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences. Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. Thank you.

Teresa (Tess) Feeney (née Keane), Clooneragh, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of St. Eithne's Rest Care Centre, Tulsk, on Friday, April 10 (Good Friday) of Teresa (Tess) Feeney (née Keane), Clooneragh, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Slatta, Rooskey. Beloved wife of the late Bernard (Ben) and dearly loved mother of Una (Dublin), Gaby (Strokestown), Collette Lowry (Kilglass), Tony (Carniska), Mary Rice (Lanesboro), John (Roscommon), Oliver (Clooneragh) and Rose (Clooneragh). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, daughters-in-law Monica and Ann, sons-in-law Billy and John, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, brother Bill, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Owing to the current situation regards Covid 19/Coronavirus Tess' Funeral and home is private to family. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

Michael Beirne, Curclare (Curries), Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



The death occurred, after an illness borne bravely, in the tender and loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, April 9 of Michael Beirne, Curclare (Curries), Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Margaret (née Roddy), cherished and much loved father of Sinéad and Diarmaid. Sadly missed by his brothers John (Curclare), Pat (London) and Tommy (Hillstreet), sisters Maureen (Dublin), Kathleen (London), Marian (Curclare) and Josephine (Longford), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Private family funeral on Monday, April 13th at 12 noon in St Brigid’s Church, Dangan, followed by burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust) / Poor Clare Sisters, Drumshanbo. Ar dheis Dé do raibh a anam dílis.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the house and funeral will be strictly private please. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation at this most difficult time.Those who would like to leave their personal messages, can do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass to celebrate Michael’s life will take place at a later date.

Brigid Walsh (née Halpin), Churchtown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham in her 96th year, on Friday, April 10 (Good Friday) of Brigid Walsh (née Halpin), Churchtown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by her beloved husband James, brother Michael and great-grandson Owen. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Kathleen Gallagher (Swinford), sons Fr Michael (Carnaross), Tom (Churchtown), John (Tullamore) and Seamus (Tullyallen), her sister Mary Kiernan, brothers Peter, Paddy and John, son-in-law A.J., daughters-in-law Mary, Bridie and Anne, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. May Brigid Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral Mass will take place on Easter Monday, April 13. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Carnaross Pride of Place Facebook page. Please leave a message for the family on the Condolence section on RIP.ie if you so wish.

Maureen Coughlan (née Keaveney), Creggy, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, April 9 of Maureen Coughlan (née Keaveney), Creggy, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Larry and her brother Joe. Sadly missed by her daughters Maree (Curran), Joan (Naughton), Denise (Guinane) and Laura (Hill). Sons-in-law Gerry, Philip and Gordon, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Claire, grandchildren Lauren, Zoe, Garry, Larry, Gemma, Heather, Michelle and Alex, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave a message in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie.

Elizabeth (Lizzy) Keegan, Bohermore, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 97th year, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Thursday, April 9 of Elizabeth (Lizzy) Keegan, Bohermore, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband John Joe. Sadly missed by her sisters Sarah Hopkins (Lanesboro) and Maggie Morahan (London), her niece's Catherina Hanlon (Wicklow), Sarah Breslin (Galway), Frances Hopkins (Longford) and Irene Hopkins (Galway), extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, Lizzy's repose and Funeral Mass will be confined to family members only. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie.

