Deaths in Longford - Friday, April 10, 2020

Elizabeth (Lizzy) Keegan, Bohermore, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 97th year, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Thursday, April 9 of Elizabeth (Lizzy) Keegan, Bohermore, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband John Joe. Sadly missed by her sisters Sarah Hopkins (Lanesboro) and Maggie Morahan (London), her niece's Catherina Hanlon (Wicklow), Sarah Breslin (Galway), Frances Hopkins (Longford) and Irene Hopkins (Galway), extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, Lizzy's repose and Funeral Mass will be confined to family members only. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie.

Brigid Maguire (née Sheridan), Drumcrow , Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff in College View Nursing Home, Cavan, in her 98th year, on Thursday, April 9 of Brigid Maguire (née Sheridan), Drumcrow , Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy & predeceased by her brother Dennis, her daughter-in-law Maura & her nephew Daniel. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Tommie & Mattie & daughter Pauline, daughter-in-law Annamay & son in-law Noel. Also by her adored grandchildren, Darren, Shauna, Emmett, Séamus, Níamh, Aoife & Aaron, her brother Jimmy, sisters-in-law Lily & Mary, nephews, nieces, all her relations & many friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family only. Those who would like to do so are asked to post their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. A memorial mass to celebrate Brigid’s life will take place at a later date.

Mary Rushe (née Browne), Ardnacraney, Tang, & formerly Tonagh, Glasson, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, on Thursday, April 9 of Mary Rushe (née Browne), Ardnacraney, Tang, & formerly Tonagh, Glasson, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her sister Ellen Reilly, nieces Mary McKnight and Bernie Egan, nephew Padraig, sisters-in-law Peggy and Betty, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice on public gatherings. Those who would like to attend the funeral Mass, but can't due to restrictions, can leave a message by clicking on condolences on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Frank Small, Newcastle Woods, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of the Stroke Unit in Galway University Hospital, on Tuesday, April 7 of Frank Small, Newcastle Woods, Ballymahon, Longford. Frank will be deeply missed by his loving wife Mary, his children Mark and Vicky, grandchildren, his brother Billy and sister Marie. Fondly remembered by his loving nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Should you wish to pass your condolences to Frank's family you may do so in the Condolences section on RIP.ie. A Service will be held for Frank at a later date.



Jo MacMahon (née Conlon), Sutton, Dublin / Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful and kind care of Tara Winthrop Private Clinic Swords, on Wednesday, April 8 of Jo MacMahon (née Conlon), Sutton, Dublin and formerly of Faughill, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Reunited in death with her beloved husband Brian. She will be very sadly missed by her children Órlaith, Hugh, Eoin and Paul; son-in-law Geoff, daughters-in-law Anna, Mette and Kylie, grandchildren Clódagh, Aisling & Daniel; Aoife, Sadbh & Brian and Sean, Ella & Niamh, her sisters-in-law Clare, Josie and Bridie, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Due to the current government restrictions, a memorial service and celebration of Jo's long and happy life will be held as soon as it is safe to do so.



Enda Hayden, The Maples, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, April 5 of Enda Hayden, The Maples, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Doon, Strokestown. Predeceased by his parents Brian & Maura and sister Maeve. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters Peggy Neenan (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Jo Doyle (Dublin), nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Owing to the current situation, Covid 19/Coronavirus Enda's Funeral is private to family. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences may be left online at RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

