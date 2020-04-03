Deaths in Longford - Friday, April 3, 2020

Tommy McCormack, The Hill, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Thursday, April 2, of Tommy McCormack, The Hill, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel. His son and daughter David and Siobhán, daughter-in-law Madeleine, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Mark, Aisling, Philip and Tom. Niece, nephews,relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie. A memorial service will take place sometime in the future.



Aidan Gray, Barry, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his sister Jackie's residence, on Thursday, April 2, of Aidan Gray, Barry, Kenagh, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, Mike, Dennis, Colm, Irene, Dessie, Mary, Jackie, Beatrice, Fiona and Angela, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie. A memorial service will take place sometime in the future.



Annie (Nancy) Kelly (née Murray), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, April 2, of Annie (Nancy) Kelly (née Murray), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Tommy John), son Michael, son-in-law John Yorke and sister Bessie Lavin. Much loved mother of Mary Yorke (Drogheda), Padraig (Home), Triona Duffy (Longford), Margaret Butler (Taughmaconnell), Oliver (Doughill), Bernie Kindregan (Mullingar) and Bosco (Scotland). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 grandchildren, great granddaughter, sister Mary Greene (Florida), nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Owing to the current situation regarding Covid 19/Coronavirus Nancy's Funeral & home is private to family. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences may be left online on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

Imelda Sweeney, Strokestown Road, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly at her home, on Thursday, April 2, of Imelda Sweeney, Strokestown Road, Ballyleague, Roscommon and formerly of Ballyduffy, Strokestown. Predeceased by her parents Packie & Florrie and her brother Tim. Much loved mother of Florence. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, sisters Anne, Margaret, Breege and Loretta, brothers Michael & James, nephews, nieces, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Owing to the current situation regarding covid 19/Coronavirus Imelda's Funeral and home is private to family. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences may be left online here at RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.



Michael Hanley, Ardnacraney, Tang, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Monday, March 30, of Michael Hanley, Ardnacraney, Tang, Westmeath. Very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Phillis, children Niamh, Ciaran and Megan, mother Maureen, sisters Sandra and Tricia, brothers Ian, Mark and Sean, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice on public gatherings. Those who would like to attend the funeral Mass, but can't due to restrictions, can leave a message by clicking on condolences on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Seamus Lunney, Carn, Ballyconnell, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet after a long illness bravely borne, on Friday, April 3, of Seamus Lunney, Carn, Ballyconnell, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Patrick, sister Carmel. Sadly missed by his loving and adored family, sisters Bríd Gorby (Newtowngore), Maura McGuckian (Carrigallen), Imelda Loughlin (Trim), Margaret (Trim), brothers Frank (Dublin), Pat (Manorhamilton), Gaberiel (Toome), Kevin (Carrigallen), John (Navan), Noel (Ardlougher), Cathal (Dublin), Dermot (Carn), Tony (Ballyhugh), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews,relatives and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

In accordance with current HSE and Government Guidelines regarding Public Gatherings the funeral and burial will be in private. For those who will not be able to attend the funeral due to the present restrictions, please leave your personal message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie. A remembrance mass for Seamus will be held at a later date.

Rose McDonald (née Fitzpatrick), Towlagh, Belturbet, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, April 3, of Rose McDonald (née Fitzpatrick), Towlagh, Belturbet, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Mary and son Joseph. Deeply regretted by and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Jenny (Ballybofey), Anna (Ballinagh), Agnes (Mullingar), Patricia (Aghacashel, Ballinamore) and Rosemary (Belturbet), sons Mark and Francis, brother John Fitzpatrick, Glen, Belturbet, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

In accordance with current HSE and Government Guidelines regarding Public Gatherings the funeral and burial will be in private. For those who will not be able to attend the funeral due to the present restrictions, please leave your personal message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Austin Reilly, Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 95th year, on Tuesday, March 31, of Austin Reilly, Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Mae, daughter Mary Frances (Galway), sons Michael (Aughnacliffe), John (Ennis), Martin (Edgeworthstown), Peter (Claregalway), Kevin (Galway)and his daughters-in-law Pauline, Geraldine, Maureen, Elaine and Patricia, his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, Cousin, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave your personal messages in the ‘Condolences’ section below. A Memorial Mass for Austin will be held at a later date.



Elizabeth (Lily) Carthy (née Clarke), Lisryan, Lisryan, Longford / Westmeath



The death occurred on Wednesday, April 1, of Elizabeth (Lily) Carthy (née Clarke), Lisryan, Lisryan, Longford / Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Jack and her brother Patsy. Deeply regretted by her children Pat, Sean, Mel, Declan, Adrian, Ailish, Mary, Rose and Carmel, her sisters Mary Kavanagh (Dublin), May Cody (Tullamore) and Rose Denneny (Granard), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave your personal messages in the "Condolences" section below. A Memorial Mass for Lily will be held at a later date.

Charlie Hopkins, Waterville, Rooskey, Roscommon / Arigna, Roscommon

The death occurred, at Roscommon University Hospital, on Wednesday, April 1, of Charlie Hopkins, Waterville, Rooskey, Roscommon and formerly from Arigna, ex Roscommon Councillor. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, relatives and friends. May Charlie Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place on Friday, due to government advice on COVID 19 regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the condolences section below. A memorial Mass for Charlie will take place at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Fr Sean Quinn, Wiltshire, England and formerly of, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, March 31, of Fr Sean Quinn, Amesbury, Wiltshire, England and formerly of Dublin Street, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Mary and by his brother Paschal. Deeply mourned by his sister Annette (McDonald), brothers Noel, Eamon and Frank, sisters-in-law Patsy, Maureen and Monica, nieces, nephews, fellow priests of Clifton Diocese, his Amesbury parishioners, relatives and friends. Requiescant in pace.

A private cremation will take place in Amesbury. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Fr Sean’s life will take place at a later date.





