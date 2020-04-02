Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 2, 2020

Austin Reilly, Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 95th year, on Tuesday, March 31, of Austin Reilly, Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Mae, daughter Mary Frances (Galway), sons Michael (Aughnacliffe), John (Ennis), Martin (Edgeworthstown), Peter (Claregalway), Kevin (Galway)and his daughters-in-law Pauline, Geraldine, Maureen, Elaine and Patricia, his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, Cousin, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave your personal messages in the ‘Condolences’ section below. A Memorial Mass for Austin will be held at a later date.



Elizabeth (Lily) Carthy (née Clarke), Lisryan, Lisryan, Longford / Westmeath



The death occurred on Wednesday, April 1, of Elizabeth (Lily) Carthy (née Clarke), Lisryan, Lisryan, Longford / Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Jack and her brother Patsy. Deeply regretted by her children Pat, Sean, Mel, Declan, Adrian, Ailish, Mary, Rose and Carmel, her sisters Mary Kavanagh (Dublin), May Cody (Tullamore) and Rose Denneny (Granard), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave your personal messages in the "Condolences" section below. A Memorial Mass for Lily will be held at a later date.

Charlie Hopkins, Waterville, Rooskey, Roscommon / Arigna, Roscommon

The death occurred, at Roscommon University Hospital, on Wednesday, April 1, of Charlie Hopkins, Waterville, Rooskey, Roscommon and formerly from Arigna, ex Roscommon Councillor. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, relatives and friends. May Charlie Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place on Friday, due to government advice on COVID 19 regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the condolences section below. A memorial Mass for Charlie will take place at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Fr Sean Quinn, Wiltshire, England and formerly of, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, March 31, of Fr Sean Quinn, Amesbury, Wiltshire, England and formerly of Dublin Street, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Mary and by his brother Paschal. Deeply mourned by his sister Annette (McDonald), brothers Noel, Eamon and Frank, sisters-in-law Patsy, Maureen and Monica, nieces, nephews, fellow priests of Clifton Diocese, his Amesbury parishioners, relatives and friends. Requiescant in pace.

A private cremation will take place in Amesbury. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Fr Sean’s life will take place at a later date.



Bridget (Birdie) Murphy (née Cregg), Drinane, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 100th year at Roscommon University Hospital, on Tuesday, March 31, of Bridget (Birdie) Murphy (née Cregg), Drinane, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Tommy and granddaughter Mairead. Much loved mother of Kathleen (Neary), Mary (McDermott), Margaret, John and Phil (Mescall). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Owing to the current situation in relation to Covid-19/Coronavirus Birdie's Funeral is private to family. The Funeral Mass can be heard on the parish frequency FM108.1 on Thursday. Condolences can be left online here on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.



Paul Kearney, Bella Vista, Tubberclair, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his beloved family, on Tuesday, March 31, of Paul Kearney, Bella Vista, Tubberclair, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath. Loving Husband of Margaret and loving father of Lorraine McKee, Declan Kearney and Aidan Kearney. Very sadly missed by his family, brother Brian (England), son-in-law Pat McKee, daughters-in-law Hayley and Christina, grandchildren Ava, Paul, Jake, Kiara and Connor, sisters-in-law, Mary Kearney, Kathleen Kearney, Bridget Dooley, Olive Martin, and Carmel Kilmartin, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends and his Eircom work colleagues. Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to the Government's advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave your personal messages in the “Condolences” section below. A Memorial Mass for Paul will be held at a later date.



Mary Ann Gallagher (née McPartland), Knockacullion, Aghacashel, Leitrim



The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, in her 93rd year, on Tuesday, March 31, of Mary Ann Gallagher (née McPartland), Knockacullion, Aghacashel, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John Joe. Deeply regretted by her son Sean, daughters Phyllis and Maureen, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, niece, nephew, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

In line with HSE guidelines, Mary Ann's Funeral will be held in private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. House strictly private at all times please.

Patrick Francis (Pat) Hourican, Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital, on Monday, March 16, of Patrick Francis (Pat) Hourican, Peterborough, England and formerly of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Beloved husband of Patty, dear father of Trevor, Robin and Paul, treasured grandad to Cavan and Darcie, cherished brother of Mary (Tatomer), PJ, John, Michael, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul. Son of the late John and Kitty. Much loved by his brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and his wide circle of relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Jim, Joe and baby Ailbie. Pat will be sadly missed by all.

Private funeral will be held in Peterborough. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate and honour Pat's life. Should you wish to leave a message of condolence, you may do so in the condolences section on rip.ie. May he rest in peace. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.

