Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Fr Sean Quinn, Wiltshire, England and formerly of, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, March 31, of Fr Sean Quinn, Amesbury, Wiltshire, England and formerly of Dublin Street, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Mary and by his brother Paschal. Deeply mourned by his sister Annette (McDonald), brothers Noel, Eamon and Frank, sisters-in-law Patsy, Maureen and Monica, nieces, nephews, fellow priests of Clifton Diocese, his Amesbury parishioners, relatives and friends. Requiescant in pace.

A private cremation will take place in Amesbury. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Fr. Sean’s life will take place at a later date.



Bridget (Birdie) Murphy (née Cregg), Drinane, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 100th year at Roscommon University Hospital, on Tuesday, March 31, of Bridget (Birdie) Murphy (née Cregg), Drinane, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Tommy and granddaughter Mairead. Much loved mother of Kathleen (Neary), Mary (McDermott), Margaret, John and Phil (Mescall). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Owing to the current situation in relation to Covid-19/Coronavirus Birdie's Funeral is private to family. The Funeral Mass can be heard on the parish frequency FM108.1 on Thursday. Condolences can be left online here on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.



Paul Kearney, Bella Vista, Tubberclair, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his beloved family, on Tuesday, March 31, of Paul Kearney, Bella Vista, Tubberclair, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath. Loving Husband of Margaret and loving father of Lorraine McKee, Declan Kearney and Aidan Kearney. Very sadly missed by his family, brother Brian (England), son-in-law Pat McKee, daughters-in-law Hayley and Christina, grandchildren Ava, Paul, Jake, Kiara and Connor, sisters-in-law, Mary Kearney, Kathleen Kearney, Bridget Dooley, Olive Martin, and Carmel Kilmartin, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends and his Eircom work colleagues. Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to the Government's advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave your personal messages in the “Condolences” section below. A Memorial Mass for Paul will be held at a later date.



Mary Ann Gallagher (née McPartland), Knockacullion, Aghacashel, Leitrim



The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, in her 93rd year, on Tuesday, March 31, of Mary Ann Gallagher (née McPartland), Knockacullion, Aghacashel, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John Joe. Deeply regretted by her son Sean, daughters Phyllis and Maureen, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, niece, nephew, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

In line with HSE guidelines, Mary Ann's Funeral will be held in private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. House strictly private at all times please.

Patrick Francis (Pat) Hourican, Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital, on Monday, March 16, of Patrick Francis (Pat) Hourican, Peterborough, England and formerly of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Beloved husband of Patty, dear father of Trevor, Robin and Paul, treasured grandad to Cavan and Darcie, cherished brother of Mary (Tatomer), PJ, John, Michael, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul. Son of the late John and Kitty. Much loved by his brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and his wide circle of relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Jim, Joe and baby Ailbie. Pat will be sadly missed by all.

Private funeral will be held in Peterborough. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate and honour Pat's life. Should you wish to leave a message of condolence, you may do so in the condolences section on rip.ie. May he rest in peace. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.

Matthew Gormley, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Malahide, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, at The Grange Care Centre, Southall, London, on Friday, March 20 of Matthew Gormley, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Malahide, Dublin. Matthew, formerly of Aughnacliffe, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving family, children Gerard, Lucille, Matthew, Romuald and Jean and also his sisters, brothers, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Matthew will be cremated on April 6 in London and the family intends to hold a memorial to celebrate Matthew’s life at a later stage.

Conor Connelly, Moorock Lodge, Ballycumber, Offaly / Creggs, Roscommon



The sudden passing occurred on Saturday, March 28 of Conor Connelly, near his home in Moorock, Ballycumber (formerly Creggs, Roscommon). Adored husband and beloved father, devoted son and brother, accomplished footballer and solicitor, true gael and valued friend to many. Much loved and sadly missed by his adoring wife Claire, beloved children Caragh, Rossa and Owen, his parents Jimmy and Nora, brothers Robert, James and Darragh, sister Sharon, their wives and partners, his parents-in-law Stephen and Aggie, brothers-in-law Colm and Stevie, sisters-in-law Magali and Amy, and all his beloved nieces and nephews. Rest In Peace.

Due to the current government restrictions, the funeral must be immediate family only. A remembrance and celebration of Conor's packed full and joyful life will be held as soon as it is safe to do so. Those wishing to pay their respects, but who cannot due to the restrictions, can leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie.

Codladh sámh, grá mo chroí ... Sleep well my dearest love.

Angela Stroker, Bellview, Mullingar, Westmeath / Kilteevan, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Saturday, March 28 of Angela Stroker, Bellview Heights, Mullingar and formerly of The Crossroads, Kilteevan, Co Roscommon. She will be very sadly missed by her sister Kathleen Francis (Sligo), sister-in-law Bríd, nieces Aoife, Jennifer and Suzanne, relatives and friends. May Angela Rest in Peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family, Angela’s funeral will be private to family and close friends. We understand that people would like to convey their sympathies to the Stroker family and we suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie as an option to do this.



Sean Walsh, Palmerstown, Dublin / Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, on Saturday, March 28 of Sean Walsh, Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Whitehall, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by his wife Breda, sons Sean Jnr., Aidan and Anthony, daughters Caroline (Byrne) and Stephanie (Doyle), his grandchildren Ciaran, Neil, Alex, Eva, Sophie, Sarah and Saoirse, his brother Vincent, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

A private burial will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions are unable to do so, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie.

A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

