Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Michael Casey, Castle Gardens and formerly Main Street, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Monday, March 23 of Michael Casey, Castle Gardens and formerly Main Street, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Nan and sister Elizabeth Brady. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Sr Margaret (Sisters of Mercy) and Anne (England), brothers Thomas and Gerard, brother-in-law Charlie, sisters-in-law Anne and Deirdre, nieces, nephews, cousins, his good friend and carer Anne, relatives and friends. May Michael Rest In Peace.

Following Covid-19 government guidelines both Michael's Funeral and Burial will take place privately. Should you wish to pass your condolences to Michael's family you may do so in the Condolences section on RIP.ie.

A memorial mass for Michael will be held at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your support at this sad time. House private please.



Mairead Cairbre (Carberry), Forth Mountain, Murrintown, Wexford / Kenagh, Longford

The death has occurred of Mairead Cairbre (Carberry), Forth Mountain, Murrintown, Wexford and late of Kenagh, Longford. Beloved sister of Kitty, Patricia, Peader, Noel and the late Brendan; sadly missed by her family, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP. Cremation will take place privately.

Due to recent HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie.



James (Jimmy) Faughnan, Clooneagh, Dromod, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Tuesday, March 24 of James (Jimmy) Faughnan, Clooneagh, Dromod, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, Clooneagh, sister Geraldine, Annaduff, sister-in-law Ita, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends especially Donald and Eileen Drake, Edgeworthstown. May Jimmy Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice on Covid 19 regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass for Jimmy will be held at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Joan Whyte (née McDowell), Derryharrow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, March 23 of Joan Whyte (née McDowell), Derryharrow, Longford. Joan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family , her husband Sammy, daughter Nicola (Warrenpoint), sons Nigel (Carlow) and Geale (Waterford), son-in-law Jay, daughters-in-law Ria and Ruth, sister Maud, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, close neighbour Helen Williams and many friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Following Covid 19 government guidelines both Joan’s Funeral and Cremation service will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Service, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal messages in the ‘condolences’ section of RIP.ie. A memorial service for Joan will be held at a later date.

The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support. House private please.

Jack Farrell, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Saturday, March 21 of Jack Farrell, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Philomena, his brother Willie Pat, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie.

