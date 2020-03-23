Deaths in Longford - Monday, March 23, 2020 - evening

Joan Whyte (née McDowell), Derryharrow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, March 23 of Joan Whyte (née McDowell), Derryharrow, Longford. Joan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family , her husband Sammy, daughter Nicola (Warrenpoint), sons Nigel (Carlow) and Geale (Waterford), son-in-law Jay, daughters-in-law Ria and Ruth, sister Maud, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, close neighbour Helen Williams and many friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Following Covid 19 government guidelines both Joan’s Funeral and Cremation service will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Service, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal messages in the ‘condolences’ section of RIP.ie. A memorial service for Joan will be held at a later date.

The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support. House private please.

Jack Farrell, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Saturday, March 21 of Jack Farrell, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Philomena, his brother Willie Pat, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie.

Monica Boland (née O'Reilly), Belfry Crescent, Dundalk, Louth / Abbeylara, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the kind and gentle care of the staff in Moorehall Lodge, Ardee after a long illness borne with great courage & dignity, on Friday, March 20 of Monica Boland (née O'Reilly), Belfry Crescent, Dundalk, Louth / Abbeylara, Longford. Beloved wife of Harry, mother of Peter, Attracta, Margaret, Emmet and the late Kevin; grandmother of Oisín, Síofra, Luc, Nina, Ciara and Hannah. Sister of Mgr. Peter O’Reilly and predeceased by her sisters Maureen, Brigid, Ena and Carmel and brothers Terence, Thomas and Ned. Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family & large circle of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Because of recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Monica’s funeral was held in private. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but could not, please leave your personal message on the relevant section of RIP.ie

A memorial service for Monica will be held in July to celebrate her wonderful life. Please remember in your prayers the wonderful staff and residents of Moorehall Lodge during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T 042 9334240.

Richard Brady, Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital after a short illness surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, March 23 of Richard Brady, Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife Margaret, sons Martin and Richard, daughter Kathleen, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Caroline and Martin's partner Kathleen, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Owing to the current situation regarding the Covid-19 / coronavirus, Richard's Funeral is private to family. The Funeral Mass can be heard on the parish radio frequency, FM 108.1 on Wednesday, March 25 at 11am. Condolences may be left online on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

John James (Sean) Conlon, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Clearbrook Nursing Home, Cappagh, on Monday, March 23, of John James (Sean) Conlon, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and Retired Commandant Transport Core, Irish Defence Forces.

Beloved husband to Bunny and father (Da) to Iain, Lisa, Susan, Conor, Gemma. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Saoirse, Ben, Sophie, Sam, Jude, Max, Matilda, Isabella, Niamh, Beibhinn, Isla Grace and Lily; his son-in-laws Tony, Paul, Mark and daughters-in-law Veronica and Janice, as well as his brothers and sisters, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. A memorial service for Sean will be arranged at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave personal messages for the family in the condolences section on rip.ie. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to www.parkinsons.ie. Rest in peace.

