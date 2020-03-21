Deaths in Longford - Saturday, March 21, 2020

Barbara Leavy, Monadarragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at her home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 of Barbara Leavy, Monadarragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford.

Predeceased by her parents John and Kay. Sadly missed by her husband Timothy and daughter Oriel and her sister Yvonne, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Following Government guidelines on Covid 19. Barbara is reposing privately at home. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support. No flowers please donations in lieu to Eyes for Africa. Condolences can be left on the condolence book on rip.ie.

Joseph (Joe) Smith, Leitrim, Mullagh, Cavan / Moynalty, Meath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident on Thursday, March 19 of Joseph (Joe) Smith, Leitrim, Mullagh, Co Cavan and formerly Carrickspringan, Moynalty. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken Wife Caroline, his adored children, Kaitlin, Jaimi-Leigh, Tyler, Brooke, Blake and Ariella. Beloved son of his sorrowing parents Paddy and Tina, his cherished sisters, Tracy, Nicola and Stephanie and his loving grandmother Moya, uncles and aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his large circle of friends. May Joe rest In eternal peace.

Due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for immediate family only, will take place in St. Kilian's Church, Mullagh on Monday next, March 23 at 11am followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House strictly private please.

Those who would have wished to attend Joe's home and funeral, but due to recent guidance are prohibited. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence section of RIP.ie.

Joe's family request no flowers, please, donate to a charity of your choice or do a random act of kindness in Joe's memory.

Laurence (Larry) O'Rourke, Killucan, Westmeath



The death occurred on Friday, March 20 of Laurence (Larry) O’Rourke, Riverstown, Killucan, Mullingar and formerly of Tubberclair, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his wife Rita, sadly missed by his loving children Ita, Anne, John, Hugh, James, Larry, Tony & Tom, brothers Oliver and John, sons in law Martin and Declan, daughters in law, Assumpta, Loretta, Elaine, Crustina, Celine and Teresa, sisters in law Anne, Eileen and Tess, grandchildren Emma, Clodagh, Eimear, Keith, Sarah, David, Matthew, Jenny, Stephen, Ciara, Saidbhe, William, Harry, David, Paulina, Shane, Enda, Adam, Cian, Sean and Faye, nephews James, Kevin, Joe and Aidan, nieces Doreen and Meave, relatives and friends. May Larry Rest in Peace.

In compliance with HSE and Church, guidelines Larry’s Funeral Mass and burial will take place privately. Condolences may be expressed by using the condolences tab on RIP.ie. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

Austin Gibbons, The Cloisters, North Circular Road, Limerick / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred on Thursday, March 19 of Austin Gibbons, The Cloisters, North Circular Road, Limerick and formerly of Moher, Strokestown, Roscommon. Austin died peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of the late Jackie. Cherished and devoted father of Ryan, Robert and Leah and dearest brother of Sean, Des, Gerald & Cyril. Deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law Antigoni, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral is taking place, there will be a Memorial Mass and celebration of life at a further date.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Research or Milford Care Centre. Please click charity to donate online. COVID-19: In line with directives and good practice, it is strongly recommended that any person with respiratory illness and other vulnerable members of society not attend funerals or public gatherings. You may if you wish to submit your condolences by phone to 061-415000 within office hours or email through info@griffinfunerals.com anytime.

