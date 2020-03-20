Deaths in Longford - Friday, March 20, 2020

Eileen Reilly (née Moran), Bessfort, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home with her loving family, on Tuesday, March 17, of Eileen Reilly (nee Moran), Bessfort, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Tom and brother James. Sadly missed by her family Thomas and Trish, Catriona and David, granddaughter Stephanie, sisters Mai (Reilly) and Sr Rose, brother Tommie, sister-in-law Marie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence this Wednesday, March 18 from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 19 at 2pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, followed by burial in Cloncallow Cemetery. Following Covid 19 Government Guidelines, the people attending the repose and funeral Mass will be confined to family members only. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. If you want to leave a message for the family please click on condolences on rip.ie.

Austin Gibbons, The Cloisters, North Circular Road, Limerick / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred on Thursday, March 19 of Austin Gibbons, The Cloisters, North Circular Road, Limerick and formerly of Moher, Strokestown, Roscommon. Austin died peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of the late Jackie. Cherished and devoted father of Ryan, Robert and Leah and dearest brother of Sean, Des, Gerald & Cyril. Deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law Antigoni, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral is taking place, there will be a Memorial Mass and celebration of life at a further date.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Research or Milford Care Centre. Please click charity to donate online. COVID-19: In line with directives and good practice, it is strongly recommended that any person with respiratory illness and other vulnerable members of society not attend funerals or public gatherings. You may if you wish to submit your condolences by phone to 061-415000 within office hours or email through info@griffinfunerals.com anytime.

