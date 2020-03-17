Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Mairéad McCorry (née McRory), Swords, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Saturday, March 14 of Mairead McCorry (née McRory), Swords and formerly of Longford.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Damien, her adoring children Darragh and Tess, parents Olive and Seamus, brother Diarmuid, mother-in-law Gora, father-in-law Jim, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Sinéad, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, her many friends and all the staff and children at St Fiachra's Junior NS, Beaumont. Rest In Peace.

Her Funeral Mass will take place at 1pm on Wednesday, March 18 in St Cronan's Church, Brackenstown, Swords, Co Dublin with burial afterward to Rolestown New Cemetery, Swords, Co Dublin. In respect of the current restrictions for the Covid-19 virus, numbers attending the Funeral Mass, sadly, will be confined to family members only. A live webcast for the Ceremony will be broadcast on www.brackenstown-parish.com. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Mairéad's life will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so by clicking on "Condolences" on rip.ie.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Sean Cooke, Drumlegga, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 15, 2020 of Sean Cooke, Drumlegga, Cloone, Co. Leitrim at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill.

Predeceased by his parents; John and Annie and his sisters; Annie and Peggy. Sadly missed by his nephews Sean (Donegal), Kevin and Eric (Michigan, USA), nieces; Bernadine (Cloone), Connie (Boyle) and Gail (Michigan), cousins, neighbours and friends. May Sean Rest in Peace.

In compliance with Government Guidelines on Covid-19 Sean's repose and burial will be strictly private to family members only. A celebration of Sean's life and the opportunity to express your sympathy with the family will be announced at a later date. You may leave a message of sympathy for the family by clicking on ‘Condolences’ on rip.ie. The family are grateful for your cooperation in this regard.





