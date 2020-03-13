Deaths in Longford - Friday, March 13, 2020 - evening

John Malone, Haan, Germany and late of Teffia Park, Longford

The death has occurred of John Malone, Haan, Germany and late of Teffia Park, Longford.

Predeceased by his wife Margitta. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Geraldine McCormack (Ballymore), brothers Martin (Glack, Longford) and Peter (Teffia Park), sisters-in-law Nancy and Sandra, brother-in-law Toss, stepson Andreas and his wife Janette, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives and good friends in Germany and Longford. May he rest in peace.

Funeral to take place in Germany. Memorial Mass will take place at a later date in Longford.

Rev John Quinn, St Michael's Parochial House, Glenfarne, Leitrim



The death occurred, in the care of College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Friday, March 13, of Rev John Quinn, St Michael's Parochial House, Glenfarne, Leitrim, retired parish priest of Glenfarne, and son of the late Michael and Bridget Quinn, Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his brothers, Bernard, James and Peter, his sisters Sr Eileen Quinn and Kathleen (Murphy). Sadly missed by his brother Joe, sisters Theresa Frazer and Sr Mary Loyola, sisters in law Mary Devine Quinn and Mary O’Mahoney Quinn and brother in law Pat Murphy and his long serving housekeeper Tilly Cassidy, his nieces, nephews, extended family, his brother priests, his parishioners in Glenfarne and the other parishes he served in and his wide circle of friends.

His remains will repose in St Michael’s Church, Glenfarne (F91AE22) on Sunday, March 15 from 1 pm to 6pm, when there will be an opportunity for people to file past his coffin, keeping a social distance and without sympathising or touching the coffin in accordance with best practice recommended by HSE at this time. His funeral Mass, which will take place on Monday, March 16 at 12 noon in St Michael’s Church in Glenfarne, will be private in accordance with the wishes of the HSE at this time, with a maximum of seven priests concelebrating the Mass. The burial will take place to the adjoining cemetery immediately after the Mass. Family flowers only.

Tony Cassidy, Cloonteagh, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, March 11, of Tony Cassidy, Cloonteagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Kathleen, brother Frank, niece, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Friday evening, March 13 to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes arriving at 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, March 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul c/o Kellys Funeral Directors or any family member.



Michael Quinn, Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, after a brave battle, surrounded by his loving family and the staff at Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Tuesday, March 10, of Michael Quinn, Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Veronica (nee Mahon), predeceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen Quinn, sister Peggy Campbell and baby sister Michelle, sadly missed by his loving children Siobhan MacDonagh (Mohill), Aisling Quinn Meldrum (Keelagh), Fiona Quinn (Drumard), Michael, Brendan and Kevin (Sydney, Australia), brothers and sisters; Mary O’Brien (Edenderry), Finbarr (Lucan), Ita Faughnan, Cloneagh, Sean (Aughadowry) Sheila Spoden (Pennsylvania USA), Pauleen Howard (Newtownforbes) and Ursula Earley (Aughadowry), sons in law John and Vincent, daughters in law Lisa and Meegan, partners Jess and Matt, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael ‘Mick’ Quinn Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode N41 HP98) on Saturday, March 14 from 2pm until 8pm (with a break from 5pm until 5.30pm). Removal on Sunday morning, March 15 to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, at 10.50am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Doreen Moughty (née Molphy), Ballallen, Ballynacargy, Westmeath, N91 VF61

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff at St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, on Wednesday, March 11, of Doreen Moughty (née Molphy), Ballallen, Ballynacargy, Westmeath, N91 VF61. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, daughter Audrey, sons Vincent, Stephen and Alan and brother Dermot, daughters- in- law, Fiona, Breda and Sabine, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law her nine grandchildren; extended family and friends. May Doreen rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Ballallen on Friday, March 13 until 5.30 pm. Followed by removal to the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy to arrive at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in Sonna cemetery.

Joan Lowe (née Guckian), Newtown, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 of Joan Lowe (née Guckian), Newtown, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Joan, deeply regretted by her heart broken husband Kevin, son James, daughter Fiona, sister Mary (Headford), brothers Sean, Micheal, Joseph (Leitrim Village), uncle Peter (Leitrim Village), aunt Bernadette (London), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Remains will repose at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Friday, March 13 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday, March 14 to St Michael’s Church, Croghan to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial immediately afterwards to Eastersnow Cemetery. House strictly private at all times. Please note that covid-19 restrictions for funeral home and church are in place.

