Deaths in Longford - Thursday, March 12, 2020 - evening

Tony Cassidy, Cloonteagh, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, March 11, of Tony Cassidy, Cloonteagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Kathleen, brother Frank, niece, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Friday evening, March 13 to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes arriving at 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, March 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul c/o Kellys Funeral Directors or any family member.

Eugene Newman, Togherbane, Kilmoyley, Kerry / Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family, on Tuesday, March 10, of Eugene Newman, Togherbane, Kilmoyley, Co Kerry and formerly of Newgrove House, Abbeylara, Co Longford. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, March 13 at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery, Kilmoyley. May he Rest In Peace.

Predeceased by his parents Eugene and Mary, his brothers John and Bartley and his sister Helen. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Mary, son Bernard, daughters Tara, Jenny, Patricia and Catriona, daughter-in-law Caroline, brother Michael, sisters Maura and Christina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nephews. Fondly remembered by Richard and Padraig, relatives, neighbours and friends. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the H.D.A.I.



Michael Quinn, Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, after a brave battle, surrounded by his loving family and the staff at Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Tuesday, March 10, of Michael Quinn, Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Veronica (nee Mahon), predeceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen Quinn, sister Peggy Campbell and baby sister Michelle, sadly missed by his loving children Siobhan MacDonagh (Mohill), Aisling Quinn Meldrum (Keelagh), Fiona Quinn (Drumard), Michael, Brendan and Kevin (Sydney, Australia), brothers and sisters; Mary O’Brien (Edenderry), Finbarr (Lucan), Ita Faughnan, Cloneagh, Sean (Aughadowry) Sheila Spoden (Pennsylvania USA), Pauleen Howard (Newtownforbes) and Ursula Earley (Aughadowry), sons in law John and Vincent, daughters in law Lisa and Meegan, partners Jess and Matt, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael ‘Mick’ Quinn Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode N41 HP98) on Saturday, March 14 from 2pm until 8pm (with a break from 5pm until 5.30pm). Removal on Sunday morning, March 15 to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, at 10.50am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Doreen Moughty (née Molphy), Ballallen, Ballynacargy, Westmeath, N91 VF61

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff at St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, on Wednesday, March 11, of Doreen Moughty (née Molphy), Ballallen, Ballynacargy, Westmeath, N91 VF61. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, daughter Audrey, sons Vincent, Stephen and Alan and brother Dermot, daughters- in- law, Fiona, Breda and Sabine, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law her nine grandchildren; extended family and friends. May Doreen rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Ballallen on Thursday, March 12 from 2pm and all day Friday, March 13 until 5.30 pm. Followed by removal to the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy to arrive at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in Sonna cemetery.

Bridie Ryan (née McManus), Ballinagh, Cavan / Glangevlin, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, on Tuesday, March 10, of Bridie Ryan, Ballinagh, Cavan and formerly Derrylahan, Glangevlin, Co Cavan.

Remains reposing at Árus Breffni, Manorhamilton, on Friday, March 13 from 9.30am, arriving at St Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

