Deaths in Longford - Wednesday March 11

The recent death has occured on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 of Michael Quinn Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, after a brave battle, surrounded by his loving family and the staff at Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague.

Beloved husband of the late Veronica (nee Mahon), predeceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen Quinn, sister Peggy Campbell and baby sister Michelle. Sadly missed by his loving children Siobhan MacDonagh (Mohill), Aisling Quinn Meldrum (Keelagh), Fiona Quinn (Drumard), Michael, Brendan and Kevin (Sydney, Australia), brothers and sisters; Mary O’Brien (Edenderry), Finbarr (Lucan), Ita Faughnan, Cloneagh, Sean (Aughadowry) Shelia Spoden (Pennsylvania U.S.A.), Pauleen Howard (Newtownforbes) and Ursula Earley (Aughadowry), sons in law John and Vincent, daughters in law Lisa and Megan, partners Jess and Matt, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Michael Mick Quinn Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode N41 HP98) on Saturday, March 14 from 2pm until 8pm (with a break from 5pm until 5.30pm). Removal on Sunday morning, March 15 to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, at 10.50am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.