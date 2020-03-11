Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Charlie Lee, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Tuesday, March 10, of Charlie Lee, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Katty, daughters Aine, Bronagh and Ita, sons Barry, Sean Og and Cathal, sisters Chrissie and Kitty, brothers Paddy and Mattie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and extended family and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, March 11 from 4pm until rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 12 in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Michael Quinn, Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford

The death occurred, after a brave battle, surrounded by his loving family and the staff at Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Tuesday, March 10, of Michael Quinn, Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Veronica (nee Mahon), predeceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen Quinn, sister Peggy Campbell and baby sister Michelle, sadly missed by his loving children Siobhan MacDonagh (Mohill), Aisling Quinn Meldrum (Keelagh), Fiona Quinn (Drumard), Michael, Brendan and Kevin (Sydney, Australia), brothers and sisters; Mary O’Brien (Edenderry), Finbarr (Lucan), Ita Faughnan, Cloneagh, Sean (Aughadowry) Sheila Spoden (Pennsylvania USA), Pauleen Howard (Newtownforbes) and Ursula Earley (Aughadowry), sons in law John and Vincent, daughters in law Lisa and Meegan, partners Jess and Matt, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael ‘Mick’ Quinn Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Pat Dervan, late of Melview, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, March 9, of Pat Dervan, late of Melview, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary and by his darling daughter Martina. Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Jacinta, son Pat, sister Mary, brothers Tom, Ned, Denis, Liam, Michael and Jimmy, grandchildren Saoirse, Oisín, Darerca, Aodh and Shane, daughter-in-law Caroline, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Wednesday, March 11 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Irene Brady (née Canning), Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at her residence, on Saturday, March 7, of Irene Brady (née Canning), Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents, Johnny and Eileen. Irene will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Colin, sons Darren and Mark, sister Madeline, brother Roy, grandchildren Joshua, Eva, Orla and Jackson, Darren's partner Clare, Mark's partner Chantelle, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81) on Wednesday, March 11 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday, March 12 to arrive at St.Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Pat Fitzpatrick, Drumgore, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 93rd year,at The General Hospital Cavan, surrounded by his loving sons, on Tuesday, March 10, of Pat Fitzpatrick, Drumgore, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Rose & infant daughter, his brother Barney and sisters Molly, Bridgie, Susan and Maggie and all deceased family members. Sadly missed by his sons Sean, Pauric, Gerard and Oliver his daughter-in-law Edel and his adored grandchildren Lilyrose, Eve and Finn, his brothers-in-law Patsy and Jimmy Briody, his sisters-in-law Maureen Colreavey, Kathleen Brady Elizabeth Briody, Bridie Briody and Nora Briody, his nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village (N39W1D6) on Wednesday, March 11 from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph's Church, Loughduff at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 12 at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association c/o the undertaker or any family member. House private please.

Bridie Ryan (née McManus), Ballinagh, Cavan / Glangevlin, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, on Tuesday, March 10, of Bridie Ryan, Ballinagh, Cavan and formerly Derrylahan, Glangevlin, Co Cavan.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

