Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Pat Dervan, late of Melview, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, March 9, of Pat Dervan, late of Melview, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary and by his darling daughter Martina. Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Jacinta, son Pat, sister Mary, brothers Tom, Ned, Denis, Liam, Michael and Jimmy, grandchildren Saoirse, Oisín, Darerca, Aodh and Shane, daughter-in-law Caroline, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81) on Tuesday, March 10 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, March 11 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Irene Brady (née Canning), Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at her residence, on Saturday, March 7, of Irene Brady (née Canning), Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents, Johnny and Eileen. Irene will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Colin, sons Darren and Mark, sister Madeline, brother Roy, grandchildren Joshua, Eva, Orla and Jackson, Darren's partner Clare, Mark's partner Chantelle, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81) on Wednesday, March 11 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday, March 12 to arrive at St.Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Pat Fitzpatrick, Drumgore, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 93rd year,at The General Hospital Cavan, surrounded by his loving sons, on Tuesday, March 10, of Pat Fitzpatrick, Drumgore, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Rose & infant daughter, his brother Barney and sisters Molly, Bridgie, Susan and Maggie and all deceased family members. Sadly missed by his sons Sean, Pauric, Gerard and Oliver his daughter-in-law Edel and his adored grandchildren Lilyrose, Eve and Finn, his brothers-in-law Patsy and Jimmy Briody, his sisters-in-law Maureen Colreavey, Kathleen Brady Elizabeth Briody, Bridie Briody and Nora Briody, his nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village (N39W1D6) on Wednesday, March 11 from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph's Church, Loughduff at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 12 at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association c/o the undertaker or any family member. House private please.

Bridie Ryan (née McManus), Ballinagh, Cavan / Glangevlin, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, on Tuesday, March 10, of Bridie Ryan, Ballinagh, Cavan and formerly Derrylahan, Glangevlin, Co Cavan.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Mark Reilly, Berinagh, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Longford, on Sunday, March 8, of Mark Reilly, Berinagh, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by parents Peter and Annie and his brother Frank.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary Comerford (Maynooth), Anne Farrell (Moyne) and Teresa Nolan (Dublin), brother Peter (Crott), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass took place on Tuesday, March 10 at 11am with burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Peter Dillon Funeral Director or any family member.

Helen Gaynor (née Cooney), Lisryan, Granard, Longford / Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's, Dublin Rd, Longford and in her 95th year, on Saturday, March 7, of Helen Gaynor (née Cooney), Lisryan, Granard, Longford / Westmeath. She is predeceased by her loving husband William, daughter Fiona and son Hal. Helen will be forever missed by her family, sons Martin, Michael, James and Pat, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law May, Mary, Jacinta and Bernie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Don and sister Mai, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Helen.

Funeral Mass took place on Tuesday, March 10 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Streete, Boherquill, Co Westmeath, followed with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean McManus, Aughakilmore, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands regional hospital Tullamore, on Friday, March 6, of Sean McManus, Aughakilmore, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Johnny & Bridget & twin sister Breege. Sean will be sadly missed by his brother Tom (Surrey, England), sisters Rose (Surrey, England), Mary (Longford), Nuala (Cornadrung), nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours & a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass took place on Tuesday, March 10 in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Dring, Co Longford, at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. RIP.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Bunlahy Area Action Group, c/o Frank Kilbride Funeral Director or any family member.

