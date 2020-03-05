Deaths in Longford - Thursday March 5

The recent death has occurred on March 4, 2020 (unexpectedly) of Michael Reidy - Ballinafid, Multyfarnham, Co. Westmeath at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Beloved son of the late Paddy and Kitty and brother of the late Jim; he will be sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.