Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Christina (Criss) Farrell (née Donnelly), Clonmee, Newtowncashel, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Monday, March 2, 2020 of Christina (Criss) Farrell, (nee Donnelly), Clonmee, Newtowncashel, Co Longford. Criss, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, in her 96th year, peacefully at her residence in Clonmee.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Anne, Catherine and Christine, sons Brian, Ronnie, Padraig, Ger and Martin, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, March 4 from 12 noon to 5pm, with removal to arrive at The Church of The Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 5 at 1pm with interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Michael McGlynn, Newtownforbes, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Monday, March 2, 2020 of Michael McGlynn, formerly of Newtownforbes, Co. Longford and Limerick, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodgee Nursing Home.

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Peggy, parents Lawrence and Mary Ellen, sisters Bernadette and Rita and by his brothers J.P. and Larry. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Mary Banks (London) and Nan Quinn (Newtownforbes), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces,nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Private cremation will take place.

Hugh Evans, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, February 29, 2020 of Hugh Evans Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim.

Sadly missed by his wife Marie, Sons, Ivor and Gary, Daughter Yvonne, Grand children, Great grand children and extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, at 11 a.m. Burial afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House strictly private please.



Teresa Maguire (née Reilly), Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Monday, March 2, 2020 of Teresa Maguire (nee Reilly), Battery Road, Longford town and formerly of Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Pat.

Teresa will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sister Annamai Sullivan (U.K.), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Wednesday, March 4 from 5.00pm concluding with prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday, March 5 to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Geoffrey Hobson, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, February 29, 2020 of Geoffrey Hobson, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Leeds, England, suddenly.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughters, son, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his many good friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St. Patrick’s Hospital Mortuary Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday evening, March 4 from 5 o’clock until 6 o’clock with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village arriving at 7 o’clock. Funeral Liturgy on Thursday, March 5 at 12 noon followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Dublin road, Cavan.



Kathleen (Kay) Richardson (née Reilly), Chapel Street, Balbriggan, Dublin / Granard, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Monday, March 2, 2020 of Kathleen (Kay) Richardson (nee Reilly), late of Chapel Street, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Granard, Co. Longford, peacefully in Tara Winthrop Nursing Home, Swords.

Predeceased by her husband Terry and brothers Paddy and Mike. Kay will be sadly missed by her sisters-in-law Sylvie, Rose and Ann, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Removal to S.S. Peter & Paul's Church, Balbriggan on Thursday evening, March 5 arriving at 6.15pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, March 6 at 10am followed by burial in S.S. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. May She Rest In Peace.



Anne Kilcoyne (née Cannon), Kiltoom, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Louisburgh, Mayo

The recent death has occurred on Monday, March 2, 2020 of Anne Kilcoyne (née Cannon), Kiltoom, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath and native of Louisburgh, Co. Mayo, peacefully in the loving care of her family, and the matron and staff of the Dialysis Unit, Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Predeceased by her husband Joe, brothers Jimmy, Michael, John and Martin, and her sisters Mary and Nora. Sadly missed by her family, sons Michael, Padraig, James, David and Sean, daughters Bernadette and Deirdre, brother Noel, sisters Chrissie and Margaret, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. May Anne Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Marbhlann (Hospital Mortuary), Mullingar, on Tuesday, March 3 from 4pm to 6.15pm, followed by removal to the Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall, arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 4 at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Desmond (Des) McCabe, Terenure, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, February 29, 2020 of Desmond (Des) McCabe, suddenly at home.

Beloved brother of Malachy, P.J., John, Bernard, Maria, Philomena and Sheila; sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.



Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie