Deaths in Longford - Monday, March 2, 2020

Rose Kelly (née Reilly), Carrickillew, Finea, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 93rd year, surrounded by her loving family at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Sunday, March 1, of Rose Kelly (née Reilly), Carrickillew, Finea, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, brothers Jimmie, Michael, and Hugh, sisters Maryann, Maggie and Agnes. Sadly missed by her loving children Anna, Con, Eileen, Gretta, Seamus, Colette and Josephine, sisters Bridie Reilly, and Annamai Brady, her 21 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the home of her son Seamus and Joan, Carrickillew, (N91HY50), on Monday, March 2 from 12 noon until 5pm, with removal arriving to St Mary's Church, Carrick, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 3 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Shuttle bus available from St Mary's Church, Carrick car park (N91X961) to the family home during reposing time.

Mai Greene (née Crossan), Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, February 27, of Mai Greene (nee Crossan), Longford town, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus and their son TJ. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Marie (Reynolds) and Roisin (Nevin-Greene), son Seamus Og, brother Vincent, daughters-in-law, sons -in -law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in -law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Monday, March 2 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Internment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St John’s Oncology Ward, Children’s Hospital, Crumlin. House private.

Elizabeth (Dolly) Kearney (née Rowe), Slieveboy, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 102nd year, surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of all of the staff of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, on Saturday, February 29, of Elizabeth (Dolly) Kearney (née Rowe), Slieveboy, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Dearly beloved wife of the late Eddie Sheridan and Paddy Kearney; much loved mother of Mary, Michael, Jim and Louise. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Sinead, Vincent, Fiona, Colm, Kevin and Stephen, her darling great-grandchildren Isla and Charlotte, son-in-law Liam, daughters-in-law Carmel and Bernie, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her daughter Louise’s residence at Beech Drive, Mullingar on Monday, March 2, from 4pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 3, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund at Maple Court Nursing Home, c/o Cassidy’s Funeral Directors, Castlepollard.

Margaret Peggy McCrann (née Cosgrove), 9 Hyde Terrace, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her family, on Friday, February 28, of Margaret Peggy McCrann (née Cosgrove), 9 Hyde Terrace, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John (Gusty) McCrann and her sons Declan and Gerard. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her daughters, sons, sister, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Remains to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill on Monday morning. March 2 for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial to the local cemetery.

No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member.

