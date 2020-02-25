Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Thomas Bullman, Killashee, Longford / Cork



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his adoring family, on Sunday, February 23, 2020 of Thomas Bullman, Killashee, Longford and formerly Cork.

Cherished and remembered by his loving wife Mary, his children Jennifer, Rosemary, Barbara, Thomas, Eugene, Grainne, Shane and Blaine, his daughters in law, sons in law, his thirteen grandchildren, his three great-grandchildren, his many family members, friends and neighbours.

Funeral service will take place on Friday, February 28 at 12 noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, The Willows, Glasnevin, Dublin 11. Burial afterwards at Forgney Cemetery, Co Longford. Eircode for service if needed D11 N2X6 and Cemetery N39 EH36.

Joseph (Joe) Irwin, Kilkenny West, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath, N37 CD70

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, in his 94th year, on Monday, February 24, of Joseph (Joe) Irwin, Kilkenny West, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath, N37 CD70.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Nellie, daughters Eileen (Sammon), Maisie (Quigley) and Sr Olive, sons Michael and Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Tuesday, February 25 at his residence, N37 CD70, from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 26 at noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclare, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private outside reposing hours.

Patrick Halpin, Grousehall, Loughduff, Cavan / Clonea Power, Waterford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 24, of Patrick Halpin, Grousehall, Loughduff, Cavan and formerly of Clonea Power, Co Waterford.

Sadly missed by his partner Trish, children Carol, Padraig, Joanna, Adam and Sean, sister Cáit, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, Co Longford, on Tuesday, February 25 from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday, February 26 at 11am for cremation service. House Private, Please.



Stephen Treacy, Main Street, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballintubber, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, and surrounded by his family, in the loving care of the wonderful nurses and staff at the Sacred Heart Home, Roscommon, on Saturday, February 22 of Stephen Treacy, Main Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon and formerly of Ballintubber Co Roscommon and formerly of the Rhythm Stars Showband. Predeceased by his wife Geraldine, his brothers Liam and Al, and his sister Pauline. Stephen will be dearly missed by his beloved daughters Gillian, Paula, Ruth, Sheila and Claire, his much-loved grandchildren Ruthie, Conor, Priya, Anya, Amélie and Anaïs, his sons-in-law Gary, Killian, Alan, Ronan and John, his brothers Martin, Andy, Gerald, Len, Aiden and Sylvie, and sisters Millie and Teenie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, customers, colleagues in the Castlerea Brass and Reed band and his many, many friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Tuesday, February 25 in St Patrick’s Church, Castlerea. Burial afterwards in Ballinlough Cemetery. ‘I lived in my time.’

Condolences for the late Stephen Treacy can be left in private HERE

Patrick (Pat) Farrell, Ardnagrath, Walderstown, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender loving care of the matron and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, February 21 of Patrick (Pat) Farrell, Ardnagrath, Walderstown, Athlone, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his brothers Frank, Kevin, Sean and Brendan, sisters Veronica (Vera), Bernadette and Bridget, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning, February 25 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumraney, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie