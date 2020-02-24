Deaths in Longford - Monday, February 24, 2020 - evening

Patrick Halpin, Grousehall, Loughduff, Cavan / Clonea Power, Waterford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 24, of Patrick Halpin, Grousehall, Loughduff, Cavan and formerly of Clonea Power, Co Waterford.

Sadly missed by his partner Trish, children Carol, Padraig, Joanna, Adam and Sean, sister Cáit, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, Co Longford, on Tuesday, February 25 from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday, February 26 at 11am for cremation service. House Private, Please.

Maureen Farrell, Moher, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred, in Oakwood Nursing Home, Co Roscommon, on Thursday, February 20 of Maureen Farrell, Moher, Lanesboro, Roscommon. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother John and sister-in-law Kathleen. Maureen will be remembered with love by her cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and her close friend Una. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace.

Maureen will be reposing in Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon, on Monday, February 24 from 10.30am until 11.30am, followed with removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed with burial in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

The family of Maureen would like to express their gratitude to the management and staff of Oakwood Nursing Home and her home carers Claire Langan and Teresa Curley for their compassion and kindness. Thank you all.



Stephen Treacy, Main Street, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballintubber, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, and surrounded by his family, in the loving care of the wonderful nurses and staff at the Sacred Heart Home, Roscommon, on Saturday, February 22 of Stephen Treacy, Main Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon and formerly of Ballintubber Co Roscommon and formerly of the Rhythm Stars Showband. Predeceased by his wife Geraldine, his brothers Liam and Al, and his sister Pauline. Stephen will be dearly missed by his beloved daughters Gillian, Paula, Ruth, Sheila and Claire, his much-loved grandchildren Ruthie, Conor, Priya, Anya, Amélie and Anaïs, his sons-in-law Gary, Killian, Alan, Ronan and John, his brothers Martin, Andy, Gerald, Len, Aiden and Sylvie, and sisters Millie and Teenie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, customers, colleagues in the Castlerea Brass and Reed band and his many, many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Gaynor's Funeral Home, Castlerea from 5pm on Monday evening, February 24 with removal at 8pm to St Patrick’s Church, Castlerea. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Tuesday, February 25. Burial afterwards in Ballinlough Cemetery. ‘I lived in my time.’

Condolences for the late Stephen Treacy can be left in private HERE

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie