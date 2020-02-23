Deaths in Longford - Sunday, February 23, 2020 - evening

Charles Stephen O'Beirne, Gillstown House, Kilglass, Roscommon / Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, February 21 of Charles Stephen O'Beirne, Gillstown House, Kilglass, Roscommon / Longford. Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Anne and sister Denise Walsh. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken sisters Mary Quinn, Sheila Fallon, Stephanie Lillis and Patricia Rogers, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Sunday, February 23 from 3pm with removal at 6.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11.30 on Monday, February 24. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. House strictly private, please.

Maureen Farrell, Moher, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred, in Oakwood Nursing Home, Co Roscommon, on Thursday, February 20 of Maureen Farrell, Moher, Lanesboro, Roscommon. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother John and sister-in-law Kathleen. Maureen will be remembered with love by her cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and her close friend Una. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace.

Maureen will be reposing in Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon, on Monday, February 24 from 10.30am until 11.30am, followed with removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed with burial in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

The family of Maureen would like to express their gratitude to the management and staff of Oakwood Nursing Home and her home carers Claire Langan and Teresa Curley for their compassion and kindness. Thank you all.

Morgan Keena, Cornafulla, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Saturday, February 22 of Morgan Keena, Lacken, Tubberclaire, and formerly of Cornafulla, Athlone, Co Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Laura, daughters Hazel and Chloe, parents Pat and Maura, brothers Mike, Martin and Paddy, sisters Patricia, Mary, Sarah and Helen, parents-in-law Tom and Margaret Egan (Ard-na-Grath), in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Clann na nGael Clubhouse, Johnstown, Cornafulla (N37 DX94) on Sunday evening, February 23 from 2pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, February 24 in St Brigid's Church, Drum at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery (local cemetery). House strictly private, please.



Stephen Treacy, Main Street, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballintubber, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, and surrounded by his family, in the loving care of the wonderful nurses and staff at the Sacred Heart Home, Roscommon, on Saturday, February 22 of Stephen Treacy, Main Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon and formerly of Ballintubber Co Roscommon and formerly of the Rhythm Stars Showband. Predeceased by his wife Geraldine, his brothers Liam and Al, and his sister Pauline. Stephen will be dearly missed by his beloved daughters Gillian, Paula, Ruth, Sheila and Claire, his much-loved grandchildren Ruthie, Conor, Priya, Anya, Amélie and Anaïs, his sons-in-law Gary, Killian, Alan, Ronan and John, his brothers Martin, Andy, Gerald, Len, Aiden and Sylvie, and sisters Millie and Teenie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, customers, colleagues in the Castlerea Brass and Reed band and his many, many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Gaynor's Funeral Home, Castlerea from 5pm on Monday evening, February 24 with removal at 8pm to St Patrick’s Church, Castlerea. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Tuesday, February 25. Burial afterwards in Ballinlough Cemetery. ‘I lived in my time.’

Condolences for the late Stephen Treacy can be left in private HERE

Nora Martin (née Harte), Magurk, Leckaun, Newtownmanor, Leitrim



The death occurred, at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, February 22 of Nora Martin (née Harte), Magurk, Leckaun, Newtownmanor, Leitrim, relict of William. Loving mother of Liam, PJ, Mary (Gillespie), Teresa (Mullarkey) and Frankie. Sadly missed by her brother Johnnie, her grandchildren Siobhan, Damian, Ross, Anthony and Ursula, great grandchildren Kayla, Emily, Sophie and Rian, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at her home at Magurk on Sunday, February 23 from 2pm to 8pm. House private thereafter. Removal on Monday, February 24 to Mary Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carrickatemple Cemetery.



Patrick (Pat) Farrell, Ardnagrath, Walderstown, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender loving care of the matron and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, February 21 of Patrick (Pat) Farrell, Ardnagrath, Walderstown, Athlone, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his brothers Frank, Kevin, Sean and Brendan, sisters Veronica (Vera), Bernadette and Bridget, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Rooney's Funeral Home, Ballymore, on Monday evening, February 24 from 5 - 7.30pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning, February 25 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumraney, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please.

