Deaths in Longford - Saturday, February 22, 2020

Charles Stephen O'Beirne, Gillstown House, Kilglass, Roscommon / Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, February 21 of Charles Stephen O'Beirne, Gillstown House, Kilglass, Roscommon / Longford. Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Anne and sister Denise Walsh. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken sisters Mary Quinn, Sheila Fallon, Stephanie Lillis and Patricia Rogers, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Sunday, February 23 from 3pmwith removal at 6.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11.30 on Monday, February 24. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. House strictly private, please.

Vincent Walsh, Ballygilchriest, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, February 19 of Vincent Walsh, Ballygilchriest, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his sisters Eileen, Kathleen, Bernie, Helen, Peggie, and Maura, brothers Stephen and Frank. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday morning, February 22 to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery. House private, please.



Barbara McKenny (née Gilsenan), Arva, Cavan



The death has occurred of Barbara McKenny (née Gilsenan), Leeds, England and Arva, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of Gerry, loving and devoted mother of Aine. Predeceased by her parents Teresa & Patrick Gilsenan. Sadly missed by her husband and daughter, her sisters Philomena Rafferty, Cavan, Patricia McGrath (Blackburn, England), brother Brian, Arva, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and a very large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, February 22 at 12 noon in Sacred Heart Church, Arva; interment afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. May She Rest in Peace.

Anthony (Tony) McGuire, Clonsura, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath / Woodford, Galway

The death occurred, peacefully, at The Regional Hospital, Mullingar in the loving care of the Doctors and Nursing staff, on Thursday, February 20 of Anthony (Tony) McGuire, Clonsura, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath/ Woodford, Galway.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret son Anthony, sisters Bernadette, Annie & Joan, brother Hughie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces in Galway and USA relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal arriving at St Mary's Church, Finea (N91VW82) on Saturday morning, February 22 for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the local cemetery. House Private.

