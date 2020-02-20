Deaths in Longford - Thursday, February 20, 2020

Vincent Walsh, Ballygilchriest, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, February 19 of Vincent Walsh, Ballygilchriest, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his sisters Eileen, Kathleen, Bernie, Helen, Peggie, and Maura, brothers Stephen and Frank. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Friday, February 21 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning, February 22 to St. Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery. House private, please.

Brian Greene, No. 6 Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at St James' Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, February 16 of Brian Greene, No. 6 Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Dermot. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pearl, daughter Sinead O'Ferrall (Edgeworthstown), son Martin (USA), son-in-law Roderick, daughter-in-law Dawn, grandchildren Brían and Oonagh, brothers Jim, Willie, Vincent, Eugene and Emmanuel, sister Eileen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Saint Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford (Eircode: N39 ER84) on Thursday evening, February 20 from 5pm until 7pm, with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, February 21 at 11am, also in the hospital chapel. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown.



Hughie McEnerney, Ballymahon, Finea, Cavan / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St Christopher's Ballymahon, on Tuesday, February 18 of Hughie McEnerney, Marion Avenue, Ballymahon and late of Moynagh, Finea and Ferriskill, Granard, Co Longford. Beloved son of the late Tony and Peggy McEnerney. Sadly missed by his uncle Luke Smyth USA and aunt-in-law Maireád McEnerney England, cousins relatives and a large circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday, February 20 in St Mary's Church, Carrick (N91X961). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to St Christopher's Services, Longford c/o of The Undertaker.



Barbara McKenny (née Gilsenan), Arva, Cavan



The death has occurred of Barbara McKenny (née Gilsenan), Leeds, England and Arva, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of Gerry, loving and devoted mother of Aine. Predeceased by her parents Teresa & Patrick Gilsenan. Sadly missed by her husband and daughter, her sisters Philomena Rafferty, Cavan, Patricia McGrath (Blackburn, England), brother Brian, Arva, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and a very large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, February 22 at 12 noon in Sacred Heart Church, Arva; interment afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. May She Rest in Peace.



Grace Brennan (née Doyle), Greenpark Close, Ballymahon Road, Mullingar, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted husband and family and the caring staff of the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Monday, February 17 of Grace Brennan (née Doyle), Greenpark Close, Ballymahon Road, Mullingar, Westmeath. An adored wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Grace will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend Sean, family Nicola, Audra, Seán Óg, Gráinne, Ciara and Lisa, her adored fourteen grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May Grace Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 20 at 10am in the the Cathedral of Christ the King followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to the M.R.I. Fund at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. House private please.

Bernard (Beech) Kelly, Ashling House, Mullingar, Westmeath / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Monday, February 17 of Bernard (Beech) Kelly, Ashling House, Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly 11 O’Callaghan’s Avenue, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents; Johnny & Molly, brothers, Tom & Martin. Sadly missed by his sons, Colm, Brian & Shane, grandchildren, brothers Johnny, Frank and Pat, sisters Bridie, Mary, Elizabeth, Josephine & Anne, daughters-in- law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, February 20 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Granard , followed by burial in Granardkille Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie