Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Brian Greene, No. 6 Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at St James' Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, February 16 of Brian Greene, No. 6 Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Dermot. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pearl, daughter Sinead O'Ferrall (Edgeworthstown), son Martin (USA), son-in-law Roderick, daughter-in-law Dawn, grandchildren Brían and Oonagh, brothers Jim, Willie, Vincent, Eugene and Emmanuel, sister Eileen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Saint Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford (Eircode: N39 ER84) on Thursday evening, February 20 from 5pm until 7pm, with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, February 21 at 11am, also in the hospital chapel. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown.



Hughie McEnerny, Ballymahon, Finea, Cavan / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St Christopher's Ballymahon, on Tuesday, February 18 of Hughie McEnerny, Marion Avenue, Ballymahon and late of Moynagh, Finea and Ferriskill, Granard, Co Longford. Beloved son of the late Tony and Peggy McEnerny. Sadly missed by his uncle Luke Smyth USA and aunt-in-law Maireád McEnerny England, cousins relatives and a large circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village (N39W1D6) on Wednesday evening, February 19 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday, February 20 in St Mary's Church, Carrick (N91X961). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to St Christopher's Services, Longford c/o of The Undertaker.



Barbara McKenny (née Gilsenan), Arva, Cavan



The death has occurred of Barbara McKenny (née Gilsenan), Leeds, England and Arva, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of Gerry, loving and devoted mother of Aine. Predeceased by her parents Teresa & Patrick Gilsenan. Sadly missed by her husband and daughter, her sisters Philomena Rafferty, Cavan, Patricia McGrath (Blackburn, England), brother Brian, Arva, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and a very large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, February 22 at 12 noon in Sacred Heart Church, Arva; interment afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. May She Rest in Peace.



Grace Brennan (née Doyle), Greenpark Close, Ballymahon Road, Mullingar, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted husband and family and the caring staff of the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Monday, February 17 of Grace Brennan (née Doyle), Greenpark Close, Ballymahon Road, Mullingar, Westmeath. An adored wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Grace will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend Sean, family Nicola, Audra, Seán Óg, Gráinne, Ciara and Lisa, her adored fourteen grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May Grace Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19 from 3.30pm with removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 20 at 10am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to the M.R.I. Fund at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. House private please.

Bernard (Beech) Kelly, Ashling House, Mullingar, Westmeath / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Monday, February 17 of Bernard (Beech) Kelly, Ashling House, Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly 11 O’Callaghan’s Avenue, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents; Johnny & Molly, brothers, Tom & Martin. Sadly missed by his sons, Colm, Brian & Shane, grandchildren, brothers Johnny, Frank and Pat, sisters Bridie, Mary, Elizabeth, Josephine & Anne, daughters-in- law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Granard, Co Longford on Wednesday evening, February 19 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 7.20pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, February 20 at 11am, followed by burial in Granardkille Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Micheál Prior, Trathnóna & formerly Lisacarn, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Cavan General Hospital, following a short illness, on Monday, February 17 of Micheál Prior, Trathnóna & formerly Lisacarn, Ballinamore, Leitrim.

Predeceased by his father Paddy & sister Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother Molly, brothers Bernie, Patsy, Myles, Tommy & Killian, sisters Nonie, Kathleen, Bridie, Siobhán, Geraldine & Angela, his uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, February 19 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2pm.

