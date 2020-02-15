Deaths in Longford - Saturday, February 15, 2020

Frank Farrell, Leixlip, Kildare / Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Thursday, February 13 of Frank Farrell, Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Carrabeg, Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

Francis (Frank), beloved husband of Anne (Nan) and dear father of Gerald, Francis, Phillip and the late Robert. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Maud and Lizzie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Monday evening, February 17 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Tuesday morning, February 18 arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of choice.

Patrick (Pat) Monahan, Rocullion, Cloone, Leitrim, N41 P640



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital Dublin surrounded by his family, on Friday, February 14 of Patr. ick (Pat) Monahan, Rocullion, Cloone, Co Leitrim, (former Connacht Vice President IFA). Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters; Imelda, Angela and Carmel, his nephew Sean, son in law Paul, Carmel’s partner Kieran, brother Johnnie (Dublin), sisters; Mollie, Sadie (USA) and Teresa, sister in law Mary, brother in law Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at his home on Sunday, February 16 from 3pm -7pm and on Monday, February 17 from 12 noon to 3pm followed by removal on Monday evening to St Mary’s Church, Cloone, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 18 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private outside of reposing hours please. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Mater Foundation c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Please note there will be a one way traffic system in operation to the family home entering via the Cloone side.

Nora Evans (née Farrell), Ballyarkane, Castlemaine, Kerry / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, February 13 of Nora Evans (nee Farrell), Ballyarkane, Castlemaine & formerly of Doonacurry, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by her devoted husband George, sons; Danny, Tommy, Seamus, David & Michael, daughters Maureen, Catherine & Christina, daughters-in-law Noreen, Fiona, Jennifer, Maura & Michaella, sons-in-law Stephen, Seán & Mike, grandchildren; Georgina, Nichola, Gavin, Clodagh, Meadhbh, Aisling, Páraic, Áine, John, Daniel, Chloe, Alana, Keith, Shane, Erin, Maurice, Dylan, Shannon, Saoirse, Darragh, Keela, Orlaith & Freya, sister Chris, sisters-in-law Eileen & Mary, brothers-in-law Tom & Jim, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends. (Predeceased by her brothers Paddy & Jimmy and her sister Peggy). Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving Saturday morning, February 15 to St Gobnait's Church, Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.



Christina McManus, Main Street, Blacklion, Cavan

The death occurred, very peacefully at Hillcrest House, Nursing Home, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, on Wednesday, February 12 of Christina McManus (Chris) nee O’Connell, late of Corderry House, Blacklion, Co Cavan and Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Beloved mother of Catherine (Reid), Veronica (Moreland) and Sean. Adored granny of Sean, Donal, Calum, Niamh, Enda and Aizhan. Sadly missed by her son in law Shaun and daughter in law Helen.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Killinagh for funeral mass at 11am on Saturday, February 15. Interment after in Killinagh cemetery.



Rose Mulligan (née Finnegan), Lacken, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital in the loving care of her family and the staff of Surgical 2, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 of Rose Mulligan, Lacken, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband Mike Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family Padraig, Margaret, Cecila, Michael, Frankie, Rosie, Susan, Gerard, grandchildren, brother Mattie. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Saturday, February 15 to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee, for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Saturday, please.

Rev Canon Noel Scott, Mohill, Leitrim / Dublin / Cork

The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, February 6 of Rev Canon Noel Scott, Brabazon House, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly Kingston College, Mitchelstown, Cork; Hillside, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and Kildoo House, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Beloved eldest brother of Joy (Moorhead), Florence (Slater), Stanley, Neville, Myrtle (Hunter) and Margaret (Bowles). Sadly, missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for his life and ministry at St Mary's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Saturday, February 15 at 2pm followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

