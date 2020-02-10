Deaths in Longford - Monday, February 10, 2020

Sheila Connor (née Doyle), Glen, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Sunday, February 9, of Sheila Connor (nee Doyle) Glen, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and late of Molly, Aughnacliffe, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Charlie, sisters Rita Mairead, brothers Joe and Tommy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Frances (Esler), Eithne (Farrell)and her son Charlie, granddaughters Carla, Tara, Emer, Grace, Ava, Anna and Lucy, brothers Seamus (Longford) and Brendan (New York), sons-in-law Joe and Ian, daughter-in-law Eadaoin, sisters-in-law Maura and Pat, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her son Charlie's home in Barne, Edgeworthstown (N39 DT80) on Tuesday, February 11 from 3pm-8pm and Wednesday, February 12 from 12pm-3pm. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh on Wednesday, February 12 to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 13 at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.



Nuala Neary (née Feeney), Rhynmount, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Friday, February 7, 2020 of Nuala Neary (nee Feeney), Rhynmount, Clondra, Longford.

Nuala will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her husband James, daughters Helen Molloy (Casteshane, Monaghan) and Joanne Monks (Melbourne), sons Liam (Billy), Danny, Ivan and Jimmy Joe, brother Jim (Killashee), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Hannah, Conor, Gemma, Daniel and Ruairí, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (N39 EC81) on Tuesday, February 11 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, February 12 in St. Brendan’s Church, Clondra at 1pm followed by private cremation.

Dominick Lenaghan, Glasnevin, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Friday, February 7, 2020 of Dominick Lenaghan, Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Cloonmurray, Strokestown, Roscommon at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Sr. Dorothy M.M.M. (Drogheda), Bridget (Australia), Annette & Angela (both Birmingham), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Tuesday, February 11 from 5.30pm followed by Removal at 7pm to the Church of SS Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 12 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Rev Canon Noel Scott, Mohill, Leitrim / Dublin / Cork

The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, February 6 of Rev Canon Noel Scott, Brabazon House, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly Kingston College, Mitchelstown, Cork; Hillside, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and Kildoo House, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Beloved eldest brother of Joy (Moorhead), Florence (Slater), Stanley, Neville, Myrtle (Hunter) and Margaret (Bowles). Sadly, missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, relatives and friends.

Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Monday, February 10 at 3.15pm. Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for his life and ministry at St Mary's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Saturday, February 15 at 2pm followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

Anthony (Tony) Lennon, Charlestown, Mayo / Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, Co Mayo, of Anthony (Tony) Lennon, Charlestown, Co Mayo and formerly of Lislea, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his son Adrian and brothers, Johnny, James and Paddy. Sadly missed by his daughters Sinead (O'Hara) Letterbrone, Aclare, Co Sligo, Bernie (McNicholas) Charlestown, Co Mayo, son Liam, Charlestown, their mother Kathleen, Charlestown and grandchildren. Dearly missed by his brothers Tommy (Roscommon), Terry (Southampton), Noel, (Luton) and sister Chris, (New Milton), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, February 10 at 11am in Bushfield Church followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kilbeagh Community First Responders Group, Charlestown, Co Mayo.



Keith Hunter, Barrack Square, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Dublin / Newry, Down



The death occurred on Wednesday, February 5 of Keith Hunter, Barrack Square, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, formerly Newry and Dublin, peacefully.

Predeceased by his brother Brian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children Fiona (Greece) and Gareth(Dublin) their mother Jenny, sister Heather (Newry), grandchildren Alex and Sophia, nephews, nieces, friend Julie, extended family and his many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Monday, February 10 at 12 noon to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin arriving for Cremation at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to South Leitrim Special Olympics Club.

