Deaths in Longford - Saturday, February 8, 2020 - evening

Rev Canon Noel Scott, Mohill, Leitrim / Dublin / Cork

The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, February 6 of Rev Canon Noel Scott, Brabazon House, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly Kingston College, Mitchelstown, Cork; Hillside, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and Kildoo House, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Beloved eldest brother of Joy (Moorhead), Florence (Slater), Stanley, Neville, Myrtle (Hunter) and Margaret (Bowles). Sadly, missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Longford on Sunday, February 9 from 4pm to 6pm. Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Monday, February 10 at 3.15pm. Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for his life and ministry at St Mary's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Saturday, February 15 at 2pm followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

Anthony (Tony) Lennon, Charlestown, Mayo / Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, Co Mayo, of Anthony (Tony) Lennon, Charlestown, Co Mayo and formerly of Lislea, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his son Adrian and brothers, Johnny, James and Paddy. Sadly missed by his daughters Sinead (O'Hara) Letterbrone, Aclare, Co Sligo, Bernie (McNicholas) Charlestown, Co Mayo, son Liam, Charlestown, their mother Kathleen, Charlestown and grandchildren. Dearly missed by his brothers Tommy (Roscommon), Terry (Southampton), Noel, (Luton) and sister Chris, (New Milton), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at the Horkan Funeral Home, Charlestown on Sunday evening, February 9 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with removal to Bushfield Church to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, February 10 at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kilbeagh Community First Responders Group, Charlestown, Co Mayo.



Keith Hunter, Barrack Square, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Dublin / Newry, Down



The death occurred on Wednesday, February 5 of Keith Hunter, Barrack Square, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, formerly Newry and Dublin, peacefully.

Predeceased by his brother Brian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children Fiona (Greece) and Gareth(Dublin) their mother Jenny, sister Heather (Newry), grandchildren Alex and Sophia, nephews, nieces, friend Julie, extended family and his many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence (Barrack Square, Drumshanbo) on Sunday, February 9 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm followed by removal on Monday, February 10 at 12 noon to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin arriving for Cremation at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to South Leitrim Special Olympics Club.

