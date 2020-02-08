Deaths in Longford - Saturday, February 8, 2020

Rev Canon Noel Scott, Mohill, Leitrim / Dublin / Cork

The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, February 6 of Rev Canon Noel Scott, Brabazon House, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly Kingston College, Mitchelstown, Cork; Hillside, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and Kildoo House, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Beloved eldest brother of Joy (Moorhead), Florence (Slater), Stanley, Neville, Myrtle (Hunter) and Margaret (Bowles). Sadly, missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Longford on Sunday, February 9 from 4pm to 6pm. Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Monday, February 10 at 3.15pm. Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for his life and ministry at St Mary's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Saturday, February 15 at 2pm followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

Anthony (Tony) Lennon, Charlestown, Mayo / Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, Co Mayo, of Anthony (Tony) Lennon, Charlestown, Co Mayo and formerly of Lislea, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his son Adrian and brothers, Johnny, James and Paddy. Sadly missed by his daughters Sinead (O'Hara) Letterbrone, Aclare, Co Sligo, Bernie (McNicholas) Charlestown, Co Mayo, son Liam, Charlestown, their mother Kathleen, Charlestown and grandchildren. Dearly missed by his brothers Tommy (Roscommon), Terry (Southampton), Noel, (Luton) and sister Chris, (New Milton), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at the Horkan Funeral Home, Charlestown on Sunday evening, February 9 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with removal to Bushfield Church to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, February 10 at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kilbeagh Community First Responders Group, Charlestown, Co Mayo.



Keith Hunter, Barrack Square, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Dublin / Newry, Down



The death occurred on Wednesday, February 5 of Keith Hunter, Barrack Square, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, formerly Newry and Dublin, peacefully.

Predeceased by his brother Brian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children Fiona (Greece) and Gareth(Dublin) their mother Jenny, sister Heather (Newry), grandchildren Alex and Sophia, nephews, nieces, friend Julie, extended family and his many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence (Barrack Square, Drumshanbo) on Sunday, February 9 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm followed by removal on Monday, February 10 at 12 noon to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin arriving for Cremation at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to South Leitrim Special Olympics Club.

John Joseph Kelly, Turrock, Dysart, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, February 4 of John Joseph Kelly, Turrock, Dysart, Ballinasloe, Co Roscommon, and formerly of Manchester.

Predeceased by his wife Pauline (nee Kenny), Sadly missed by his son John Paul, daughter-in-law Anita, grandchildren Leah, Daniel and Ellianna, brothers Tommy (Lanesboro), Jimmy (Isle on Man), Dan (Birmingham), Richard (Ballyforan) and Ted (Dysart), sisters Margaret Lindley (Manchester), Mary Haddler (Northampton) and Catherine Gallagher (Curraghboy), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Dempsey’s Funeral Home, Ballyforan, H53 HE63, on Friday evening, February 7 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Dysart. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, February 8 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Dysart Cemetery.



Noel McDermott, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Wednesday, February 5 of Noel McDermott, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Leicestershire, England, and Elphin Street, Strokestown.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers Christy, Ally and Ronnie, sisters Angela and Rose, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends in Ireland and the UK. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Friday, February 7 from 5pm followed by Removal at 7pm to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 8 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mary Ann Eivers (née Fitzmaurice), Cloncullen, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Tuesday, February 4, of Mary Ann Eivers (nee Fitzmaurice), Cloncullen, Ballyhmahon, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters, Margaret, Bernadette, Liam, Michael, Geraldine, Tom Jnr and Gerry, Fiona and Oliver, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law Loretto and Pauline, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, February 7 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.

Martin Collum, Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Westcherster Medical Centre, Valhalla, New York, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 of Martin Collum, Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford and formerly of Yonkers, New York.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Brigid. Martin will be deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Geraldine, daughter Aisling, sons Sean and Dermot, in-laws Keith and Caitlin, his brothers Michael and Kevin, sister Mary, in-laws Marie and Mick, nieces, nephews and relatives. He will always be remembered by his neighbours and good friends here in Ireland and in New York. His nature was loving and giving. His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved him, His memory will never grow old. Rest In Peace Martin.

Funeral mass on Friday, February 7 at 12 noon, in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck followed with burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to a charity of your choice in the care of Connell Funeral Directors.

