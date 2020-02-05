Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Mary Ann Eivers (née Fitzmaurice), Cloncullen, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Tuesday, February 4, of Mary Ann Eivers (nee Fitzmaurice), Cloncullen, Ballyhmahon, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters, Margaret, Bernadette, Liam, Michael, Geraldine, Tom Jnr and Gerry, Fiona and Oliver, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law Loretto and Pauline, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home this Thursday evening, February 6 from 5pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, February 7 at 11am followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.

Noel Duffy, Oakvale, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, February 3 of Noel Duffy, Oakvale, Longford town and formerly of The Green, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Gertrude. Noel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Deirdre and Eithne, brother Fr Edmund, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (Eircode N39 EC81) on Thursday, February 6 from 12 noon until 1.45pm following which there will be a service in celebration of Noel’s Life also in the funeral home at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Clonbonny cemetery, Lanesboro.

Elizabeth (Ita) Bolton (née Phillips), Lisduff Hill, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, February 2 of Elizabeth (Ita) Bolton (née Phillips), Lisduff Hill, Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary Phillips. Deeply regretted by her loving son David, daughters Maria and Andrea, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Saint Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford this Wednesday evening, February 5 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, February 6 at 11am also in the Hospital Chapel. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Saint Joseph's Patient Comfort Fund care of any family member or Kelly's Funeral Directors.



James Kelly, Trumra Road, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, on Monday, February 3 of James Kelly, Trumra Road, Granard, Longford. Sadly missed by his wife Margaret, sons James Jr, Christopher and Alan, daughters Bernadette, Margaret and Pamela, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, aunt Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May James rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence, 38 Trumra Road, Granard, on Tuesday evening, February 4 from 7pm, and also on Wednesday, February 5 with concluding prayers at 9pm on Wednesday night. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard on Thursday, February 6 arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Granardkille New Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Aidan Ginnell, 29 Beechwood Park, Granard, Longford / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Sunday, February 2, 2020 of Aidan Ginnell, 29 Beechwood Park, Granard, Longford and formerly of Ballycomoyle Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed and always remembered by his father Donie, mother Briege, brothers Paul and Tomas, sister Valerie his partner Theresa and children Jack, Shannon and Cora brother-in-law Nick, sisters-in-law Helen and Amanda, nieces Jessie, Caoimhe, Riley, Ava and Kayla, nephews Sean and Casey, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his brother and sister-in-law Paul and Helen at Ballycomoyle, Castlepollard, Eircode (N91 X8X5) on Wednesday, February 5 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, February 6 to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Finea Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Martin Collum, Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Westcherster Medical Centre, Valhalla, New York, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 of Martin Collum, Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford and formerly of Yonkers, New York.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Brigid. Martin will be deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Geraldine, daughter Aisling, sons Sean and Dermot, in-laws Keith and Caitlin, his brothers Michael and Kevin, sister Mary, in-laws Marie and Mick, nieces, nephews and relatives. He will always be remembered by his neighbours and good friends here in Ireland and in New York. His nature was loving and giving. His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved him, His memory will never grow old. Rest In Peace Martin.

Martin will repose at his home, in Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co Longford on Wednesday, February 5 from 11am until 9pm, and again on Thursday, February 6 from 11am until 2pm with family time thereafter please.

Please note the family will be taking a break between 4:30pm-5:30pm on Wednesday. Removal arriving to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, on Thursday evening, February 6 for prayers at 7pm. Funeral mass on Friday, February 7 at 12 noon, followed with burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to a charity of your choice in the care of Connell Funeral Directors.

Kathleen (Kay) Keegan, Ballinteer, Dublin / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Leeson Park Nursing Home, on Tuesday, February 4, of Kathleen (Kay) Keegan, Broadford Close, Ballinteer and late of Drumbore, Cloone, Co Leitrim and formerly of A & L Goodbody, Solicitors. Daughter of the late William and Anne Keegan and sister of the late Sr. Celine. Beloved sister of James, Pat and Mary. Deeply regretted by her family, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, the extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Main Street, Dundrum on Wednesday, February 5 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 6 at 11 am in Church of St John the Evangelist, Ballinteer, afterwards to Cloone Cemetery, Co Leitrim. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Special Olympics Ireland.



John James (Johnie) Moran, Drumnamore, Aughavas, Leitrim / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, in Chestnut House Care Home Manchester aged 93 years, on December 30, 2019 of John James (Johnie) Moran, Manchester and formerly of Drumnamore, Aughavas, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister; Sr Joan (Molly), Southampton, England, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Remains to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Thursday, February 6 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.





