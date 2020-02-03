Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Elizabeth (Ita) Bolton (née Phillips), Lisduff Hill, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, February 2 of Elizabeth (Ita) Bolton (née Phillips), Lisduff Hill, Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary Phillips. Deeply regretted by her loving son David, daughters Maria and Andrea, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Saint Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford this Wednesday evening, February 5 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, February 6 at 11am also in the Hospital Chapel. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Saint Joseph's Patient Comfort Fund care of any family member or Kelly's Funeral Directors.



James Kelly, Trumra Road, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, on Monday, February 3 of James Kelly, Trumra Road, Granard, Longford. Sadly missed by his wife Margaret, sons James Jr, Christopher and Alan, daughters Bernadette, Margaret and Pamela, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, aunt Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May James rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence, 38 Trumra Road, Granard, on Tuesday evening, February 4 from 7pm, and also on Wednesday, February 5 with concluding prayers at 9pm on Wednesday night. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard on Thursday, February 6 arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Granardkille New Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Aidan Ginnell, 29 Beechwood Park, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, February 2, 2020 of Aidan Ginnell, 29 Beechwood Park, Granard, Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Martin Collum, Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Westcherster Medical Centre, Valhalla, New York, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 of Martin Collum, Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford and formerly of Yonkers, New York.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Brigid. Martin will be deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Geraldine, daughter Aisling, sons Sean and Dermot, in-laws Keith and Caitlin, his brothers Michael and Kevin, sister Mary, in-laws Marie and Mick, nieces, nephews and relatives. He will always be remembered by his neighbours and good friends here in Ireland and in New York. His nature was loving and giving. His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved him, His memory will never grow old. Rest In Peace Martin.

Martin will repose at his home, in Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co Longford on Wednesday, February 5 from 11am until 9pm, and again on Thursday, February 6 from 11am until 2pm with family time thereafter please.

Please note the family will be taking a break between 4:30pm-5:30pm on Wednesday. Removal arriving to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, on Thursday evening, February 6 for prayers at 7pm. Funeral mass on Friday, February 7 at 12 noon, followed with burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to a charity of your choice in the care of Connell Funeral Directors.

Nell (Ellen) Coughlan (née Keane), Gortaglough Kilconnell (Ringowney) Longford, Ballinasloe, Galway / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness at Portiuncula hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, February 1, of Nell (Ellen) Coughlan (nee Keane), Gortaglough Kilconnell (Ringowney) Longford/ Ballinasloe, Galway/ Edgeworthstown, Longford.

Nell was Predeceased by her loving husband Benny, her sons Martin, Patrick and Michael and her daughter Mary. Nell will be deeply regretted by her sons Cathal and John, daughters-in-law Sharon and Marian, grandchildren Robyn, Alanna, Luke, Christopher, Phoebe, Ben, Jack and Kevin. sisters Ann and Betty, brothers Joe, Michael and Peter. Nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Nell's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Tuesday, February 4 at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell. Burial afterwards in Kilconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to ICU Portiuncula hospital.

Margaret (Peg) Dolman (née Egan), Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballintubber, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 of Margaret (Peg) Dolman (née Egan), Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Carane, Ballintubber, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Stan, her parents Tommy & Nora, sisters Maureen & Teresa, brother Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sister Kathleen (Kit), brothers Johnny, Tom, Michael & Jimmy, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday February 4 at 11am in Strokestown Parish Church. Burial afterwards in Ballintubber Cemetery. No flowers please.



John James (Johnie) Moran, Drumnamore, Aughavas, Leitrim / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, in Chestnut House Care Home Manchester aged 93 years, on December 30, 2019 of John James (Johnie) Moran, Manchester and formerly of Drumnamore, Aughavas, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister; Sr Joan (Molly), Southampton, England, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Remains to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Thursday, February 6 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.





If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie