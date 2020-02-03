Deaths in Longford - Monday, February 3, 2020

Martin Collum, Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Westcherster Medical Centre, Valhalla, New York, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 of Martin Collum, Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Longford and formerly of Yonkers, New York.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Brigid. Martin will be deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Geraldine, daughter Aisling, sons Sean and Dermot, in-laws Keith and Caitlin, his brothers Michael and Kevin, sister Mary, in-laws Marie and Mick, nieces, nephews and relatives. He will always be remembered by his neighbours and good friends here in Ireland and in New York. His nature was loving and giving. His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved him, His memory will never grow old. Rest In Peace Martin.

Martin will repose at his home, in Hill View, Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co Longford on Wednesday, February 5 from 11am until 9pm, and again on Thursday, February 6 from 11am until 2pm with family time thereafter please.

Please note the family will be taking a break between 4:30pm-5:30pm on Wednesday. Removal arriving to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, on Thursday evening, February 6 for prayers at 7pm. Funeral mass on Friday, February 7 at 12 noon, followed with burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to a charity of your choice in the care of Connell Funeral Directors.

Nell (Ellen) Coughlan (née Keane), Gortaglough Kilconnell (Ringowney) Longford, Ballinasloe, Galway / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness at Portiuncula hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, February 1, of Nell (Ellen) Coughlan (nee Keane), Gortaglough Kilconnell (Ringowney) Longford/ Ballinasloe, Galway/ Edgeworthstown, Longford.

Nell was Predeceased by her loving husband Benny, her sons Martin, Patrick and Michael and her daughter Mary. Nell will be deeply regretted by her sons Cathal and John, daughters-in-law Sharon and Marian, grandchildren Robyn, Alanna, Luke, Christopher, Phoebe, Ben, Jack and Kevin. sisters Ann and Betty, brothers Joe, Michael and Peter. Nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Nell's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell H53CF75 on Monday, February 3 from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell. Funeral mass on Tuesday, February 4 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to ICU Portiuncula hospital.

Annie (Nan) Dowd, Clougher, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of niece Breda, husband Richard and their family (Cross), in her 100th year, on Saturday, February 1, of Annie (Nan) Dowd, Clougher, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by her brother Michael, sisters Joe, Molly and Kitty. Sadly missed by her sister in law Tess Dowd, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal from the house on Monday morning February 3 to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Newtowncashel for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Mel Tighe, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, January 31, of Mel Tighe, Newtownforbes, Longford. Mel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sons Adrian and Christopher, partner Ann and her children Mark and Peter, daughter-in-law Jacqueline, grandchildren Bronte and Kira, brother Tom (Abbeyleix), sister Mary (U.K.), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Monday, February 3 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Seamus Plunkett, Dromad Village, Dromod, Leitrim / Cavan



The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, on Friday, January 31 of Seamus Plunkett, Ard Na Cuain, Dromod, Co Leitrim and formerly of Lavey, Co Cavan and Birmingham, England. Predeceased by his loving wife Betty Plunkett née Murphy, sister; Rose, brothers; Paddy and Richard (Dick). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral mass on Monday morning, February 3 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Annaduff followed by interment to Cloone New Cemetery.

Margaret (Peg) Dolman (née Egan), Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballintubber, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 of Margaret (Peg) Dolman (née Egan), Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Carane, Ballintubber, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Stan, her parents Tommy & Nora, sisters Maureen & Teresa, brother Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sister Kathleen (Kit), brothers Johnny, Tom, Michael & Jimmy, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday, February 3, from 5pm followed by Removal at 7pm to Strokestown Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday February 4 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballintubber Cemetery. No flowers please.



Thomas Daly, Hermitage, Crossdoney, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, following an accident and surrounded by his loving family at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, on Thursday, January 30, of Thomas Daly, Hermitage, Crossdoney, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Beloved Husband and best friend of Esther and devoted father and hero to Mikayla. Will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and daughter, his brother Aidie, sisters Sylvia and Jean, Mother-in-law Bridgie Madden, (Templemore), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his work colleagues, relatives and many, many friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Monday morning, February 3 to St Felim’s Church, Ballinagh arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in St Felim’s new cemetery, Crossdoney Road. House private to Family on Monday morning please.

Family flowers only, donation in lieu would be appreciated for “The Intensive Care Unit” South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and Neuroscience Research Ireland, C/o McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, any Family member or Donation box in the Church.

A shuttle bus will be available from Ballinagh Community Centre to and from the house on Sunday.

